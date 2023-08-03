Kylie Jenner’s Workout Routine That Made Her Body Fit And Fabulous

Kylie Jenner's inspiring after-birth weight loss story depended on the strict fitness routine that helped her bounce back from the after-birth body and lose a whopping 25 pounds in less than a month. In this article, we will discuss the rigorous Kylie Jenner workout routine that is not only result-oriented but also convenient to follow. These workout routines have been even more effective due to her devoted diet plan that is not only nutritious but well-planned to help her lose weight quicker.

Pregnancy-related weight gain is a common issue every woman who chooses to give birth faces, and Kylie Jenner was no exception. She went on public platforms to share her challenges and struggles with the changes in her body that took place during and post-pregnancy. Kylie Jenner, who is very well known for her stunning hourglass figure, claims that she gained as much as 40 pounds while she was pregnant with her first child, Stormi. So readers, if you want to know how Kylie gained back her incredible pre-pregnancy body, keep reading as we will discuss every small detail of her workout plans as well as her diet plan. Hope it inspires you to achieve your fitness goals too.

Who is Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman. You may famously know her from the infamous reality show she appeared in along with her sisters and other family members at the age of 9 called “ Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. At the age of 21, she became a self-made billionaire. This reality star started a makeup line called Kylie Cosmetics and a skincare brand called Kylie Skin that grew to be worth $900 million today, according to Forbes. Her journey from being under her sister’s shadows to becoming a makeup mogul is definitely interesting. However, people took more interest in her life when at the age of 20 years she announced her first pregnancy. Although weight loss after pregnancy at a younger age is much easier, it still takes time, effort, and determination, which Kylie exhibited right from day one. Her journey is awe-inspiring and relatable to many. As she grew in front of the camera while on the show, people speculated that she underwent several plastic surgeries which is the reason for her face transformation. Nonetheless, she never went on record to address these claims.

What is the Kylie Jenner workout routine?

Kylie Jenner was not known to be a fitness freak before her pregnancy. She reportedly enjoyed working out with her sisters Chloe and Kourtney. She mentioned one particular amusing incident where the three sisters went to work out with Don, their personal trainer. He had prepared a workout session with four different quarters, but Kylie just finished her first and prepared to go home as she was not “feeling it!”. However, things do change after pregnancy and her look out towards a strict workout regime did too. She is now known to follow a rigorous workout routine that she performs five to six times a week religiously. She particularly enjoys high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts as these allow for frequent changes in actions, unlike other repetitive and boring workouts.

She also mentioned how regular exercise not only helped her physically but also mentally. Being a new mother sure takes a toll on an individual’s mental health and Kylie Jenner was very vocal about the changes that she faced. Moreover, exercising has been scientifically proven to enhance your overall health and feelings of well-being, providing an extra boost of energy in your daily life. Furthermore, exercise directly contributes to reducing stress by stimulating the release of endorphins, the brain's feel-good neurotransmitters (1) .

Although we do not have the exact day-to-day workout routine she follows, we did gather resources that gave us an overview of the most frequent and important ones in her routine. These are a mixture of both isolated and compound exercises, such as:

Warm-up – 10 minutes

Running up the hill – 10 minutes

Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps

Skater lunges - 3 sets of 12 reps

Dumbell bicep curls – 3 sets of 12 reps

Lateral dumbbell raises – 3 sets of 12 reps

Dumbbell rows – 3 sets of 12 reps

Crunches – 3 sets of 12 reps

Plank – 2 sets of 90 seconds hold

Plank with leg lift - 2 sets of 90 seconds hold each

Ball throws – 3 sets of 12 reps

Lat pulldown – 3 sets of 12 reps

Stability ball leg curl – 3 sets of 12 reps

Wood chops – 3 sets of 12 reps

Mountain climbers – 3 sets of 12 reps

Cool down

These exercises can be incorporated into both your indoor and outdoor workout routines as there is no extensive usage of gym equipment or additional props.

Kylie Jenner’s Diet Plan

Kylie Jenner follows a very healthy diet that is nutrient dense and balanced. Her meals are usually divided into 5-6 small portions throughout the day. She advises to not follow any fad diets as anything that claims to offer quick results will not help you to maintain a long-lasting healthy lifestyle. Therefore, she carefully chooses what to eat and usually loves home-cooked meals and stays away from junk food, to maintain her current body. To observe faster results, pair a nutritious diet mostly containing organic foods with a devoted workout routine. However, she also agrees that adding some yummy, wholesome foods into your diet every once in a while in the form of a few cheat meals in moderation will not harm your results, rather it will keep your weight loss journey exciting.

Below given is a diet that is similar to Kylie Jenner’s diet plan that you may follow daily:

Before Breakfast: Celery juice

Breakfast: Seasoned eggs, smashed avocado and bacon

Lunch: Organic pressed juice and kale salad with chicken or tacos and guacamole

Snack: Detox tea

Dinner: Chicken, prawns, or fish with vegetables and rice or rocket pasta or sushi

Kylie Jenner is lactose intolerant so she avoids dairy products completely. However, if you want, you can add healthy dairy options like cheddar cheese, greek yogurt, cottage cheese, and more to your diet. To know if you are lactose intolerant too, check if you feel bloated or have digestive issues after consuming dairy products, or confirm with your healthcare provider if you are lactose intolerant. If you test positive, it is advisable to replace all dairy products with vegan alternatives like almond milk, peanut yogurt, etc. (2) .

Other Health Mantras That Kylie Jenner Follows

Kylie Jenner follows certain fitness mantras that have helped her both physically and mentally. If you wish to lead a healthy lifestyle just like Kylie, the below recommendations may help.

Avoid alcohol consumption completely or drink a glass of wine once a week. This is because alcohol consumption is associated with weight gain and other health-related disorders (3) .

. Get at least 7 hours of sleep as it is essential for your body to de-stress and rejuvenate. There is scientific evidence claiming that sleep serves multiple functions from boosting metabolism, energy levels, and regulating hormones to emotional regulation (4) .

. Do not follow crash diets that you cannot sustain for a longer time. This is because fad diets are not nutritionally balanced and may cut off essential nutrients, resulting in dehydration, deficiencies, weakness, and fatigue (5) .

. Craving a certain food is not wrong, but it is essential to practice portion control (6) .

. Every once in a while, if your body allows, practice intermittent fasting as it may help you to achieve quicker results, rejuvenate and cleanse your body, boost your metabolism, and keep you in shape (7) .

. Breastfeeding is recommended for new mothers as it is thought to support postpartum weight loss and assist in the contraction of the uterus back to its original size (8) .

Lastly, she believes everyone should learn to embrace their bodies and practice self-compassion, especially since achieving noticeable results after childbirth requires time and patience. One must prioritize spending time with loved ones and cherished friends, as their unwavering support has offered Kylie unspoken encouragement and motivation. Her support network helps alleviate stress and uplift her mood.

The Kylie Jenner workout routine is a dedication to maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle. Through a combination of rigorous exercises, including strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises, she has achieved remarkable results after giving birth. Her commitment to regular workouts and a disciplined approach to nutrition have been instrumental in her postpartum fitness journey. By setting a positive example for her followers and proving that hard work pays off, Kylie inspires others to embrace fitness as an essential part of their lives. With her relentless pursuit of wellness, she continues to motivate and empower those who aspire to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

