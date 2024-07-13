Lainey Wilson Reveals She 'Watched' Taylor Swift Perform When Their Was No One In The Crowd; Deets Here

Lainey Wilson had a full-circle moment at the Twisters film premiere in Los Angeles on July 11, where she met Taylor Swift. The Heart Like a Truck singer expressed her disbelief and joy upon discovering that Swift had been an admirer of hers, a sentiment made even more surreal by Wilson's mutual love for Swift over the years. Reflecting on her early days watching Swift perform at CMA Fest with her family, Wilson recalled how they were among the few in the audience at the time.

It was a full-circle moment for Lainey Wilson and Taylor Swift

The Heart Like a Truck singer reportedly confessed at the Twisters film premiere in Los Angeles on July 11 that it was surreal to find out that Swift had been a fan of hers when she herself had been a fan of the 34-year-old Anti-hero singer “for a long time.”

“I saw her perform at CMA Fest on the Riverfront stage when she was probably 15 years old. I was 14, and I remember just thinking, man, this girl's future is bright,” Wilson shared. “And there was hardly anybody in the crowd except for me and my family.”

iHeartRadio previously reported that Wilson was "shocked" when the Grammy winner first confessed that she was a fan. Wilson expressed her admiration, saying she truly respected Swift and thought she was "freaking awesome" at the time.

More than just singing similarities

Swift's career trajectory impressed the Yellowstone star. “It's really cool to see how she's done this. I think she’s just a boss." Wilson added.

It's not the only parallel the two singers have drawn, as both singers are currently dating NFL players. Wilson recently announced her relationship with former NFL player Devlin Hodges, while Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During the Twisters premiere, Wilson reportedly said that musicians sometimes find it hard to separate their personal relationships from their work. She explained that as a female in country music, you have to make sure that you're taking care of business, and nothing is a distraction. When asked if she would bring Hodges out on stage during her current tour like Swift did with Kelce, she quipped, "We might.”

