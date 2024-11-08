Liam Payne’s Body Released For Return To England? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and an individual's death.

Even after almost a month of Liam Payne’s passing, many people are still grieving, which truly shows the love that they had for the singer. Now, his body, which was in Buenos Aires (where he died), has reportedly been released to his family so that his remains can be repatriated for burial in his native place, United Kingdom.

An unnamed senior cemetery insider in Buenos Aires told Reuters that on November 6, Wednesday, Payne’s body was taken to the British cemetery in the city for its initial leg of the repatriation.

Additionally, it was also reported by People magazine that National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No.14 shared a press release that mentioned that Payne's toxicology results were out and were told to his family.

As per the translated press release from Spanish, the late singer’s body had traces of, “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants" in the 72 hours before his passing.

It also stated, “This conclusion was reached after the complete toxicology tests on urine, blood, and vitreous humour,” per the aforementioned publication’s report.

Sources previously told ABC News that the singer’s partial autopsy revealed that he had many substances in his body at the time he died. “Pink cocaine” was one of the substances which was reportedly found in his system. The aforementioned substance is a recreational drug— usually a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, MDMA-- and not necessarily cocaine--, per the National Capital Poison Center.

The press release also stated the arrest of three individuals, charged in Argentina in connection to Payne’s passing. One suspect is reportedly an individual who allegedly “accompanied” the One Direction alum daily during his stay in Buenos Aires.

The second suspect is the employee of the hotel who allegedly supplied the singer with cocaine and the third individual was the alleged “drug supplier.”

In the press release, the prosecutors revealed that any kind of self-harm, “and/or physical intervention by third parties were ruled out" as the factors that contributed to his death.

The forensic doctor reportedly revealed that this death was the result of “multiple trauma” and hemorrhage caused internally and externally because of his fall.

For the unversed, the Strip That Down singer passed away on October 16, 2024, after his fatal fall from the third-floor balcony during his stay at CasaSur Palermo Hotel, Buenos Aires. He was just 31 years old.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

