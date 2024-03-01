Little Wing Trailer: Brian Cox And Brooklynn Prince Steal The Show In Heartfelt Movie

The Little Wing trailer released on Thursday brings a coming-of-age story to the screen. The audience will want to look forward to some wholesome and heartwarming scenes of friendship. The trailer tells how 13-year-old Kaitlyn, played by Brooklynn Prince, will deal with her parents' separation. Meanwhile, in the process, she will delve into an unusual friendship with Jaan, portrayed by Brian Cox. The movie will bring the topic of pigeon racing into the spotlight.

The synopsis of the movie reads along similar lines. It says, "She (Kaitlyn) and her best friend hope to solve her mother's financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but Kaitlyn, instead, forms a bond with the owner that leads her to a new outlook on life."

Heartfelt Moments From The Trailer

The trailer showed many good moments from the movie, along with strong dialogue delivery. The cast looked like they complemented each other well. The start shows Kaitlyn destroying things to get her frustration out until she gets a prized pigeon. "I am going through a really emotional time right now," declares Prince's character.

On the other hand, Brian Cox is seen helping the 13-year-old with her thoughts and teaching a few life lessons by getting involved in pigeon racing. In one of the scenes, Jaan, played by Cox, states, "I was sure my life was a flock of birds, and I could feel them flying away. But everything can be all right as long as you're not alone."

Kelly Reilly portrays the character of a mother, Maddie, struggling through her life and divorce. Che Tafari, too, has a role to play in the film. He is roped in to play Kaitlyn's friend and classmate.

Direction And Production Of The Film

Little Wing, produced by Awesomeness, is helmed by director Dean Israelite, who gained prominence with the 2017 Power Rangers film. Screenwriters John Gatins and Susan Orlean contributed to the film's co-writing. The latter wrote a New Yorker article about pigeon racing, which inspired the film. After the movie's announcement in April 2023, the wait is finally put to rest, as the film will be released on March 13th on Paramount+.

