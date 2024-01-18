From Emmys to Broadway Lights: Succession Star Sarah Snook set to make Debut in The Picture of Dorian Gray

Succession star Sarah Snook recently awarded an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama, is set to make her Broadway debut next season after leaving Waystar Royco.

Snook will headline The Picture of Dorian Gray, a one-woman show where she'll play all 26 roles, concluding its run in London before heading to New York. The adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel, directed by Kip Williams, received praise during its original 2020 premiere in Sydney.

Expected to start in the West End on Feb. 15, the play will determine if Snook, known for her role as Shiv Roy, is up to the challenge. Despite her Broadway debut, Snook is familiar with live theater, having acted opposite Ralph Fiennes in Henrik Ibsen’s The Master Builder in London in 2016.

While the Succession cast, including Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, embraces global stages, Snook won't be a stranger to New York, having purchased a Williamsburg apartment in Brooklyn last year. Other cast members from the acclaimed HBO series are also making waves on Broadway and beyond.

In a trend of transferring Australian plays to Broadway, producer Michael Cassel plans to bring another Sydney production to New York during the 2024-25 season. This time, it's a solo show about Ruth Bader Ginsburg titled RBG: Of Many, One, created by Suzie Miller.

Casting for the New York production, which delves into a pivotal chapter of the late Supreme Court justice’s life, is yet to be announced. Miller's previous work, Prima Facie, received critical acclaim in NYC, recouping its $4.1 million capitalization in just 10 weeks. The Post described Miller’s one-act as harrowing and gripping. Miller's new play focuses on a pivotal chapter in the life of the late Supreme Court justice. As of now, the New York casting for this production is yet to be announced.

Sarah Snook faced harsh criticism in the early days

Sarah Snook, currently celebrated for her award-winning performances, recently opened up about challenges in the industry, particularly concerning her appearance. In a recent interview with The Times, the Succession star revealed instances of criticism from influential figures in the entertainment business.

Early in her career, Snook faced a disheartening moment when a casting director bluntly told her they didn't want to hire her because she was a "nobody." Despite securing the role based on the preferences of the writer and director, she endured demands to change various aspects of her appearance, such as whitening her teeth, darkening her hair, and losing weight.