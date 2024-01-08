Golden Globes 2024: ‘Succession’ wins big with four awards ft. Best Drama, Best Actress, Best Actor & Best Supporting Actor

Succession, the HBO satirical comedy-drama series, secured a significant triumph at the Golden Globe Awards, clinching the coveted Best Drama Series trophy and winning a total of four awards.

It was certainly a big win for the satirical comedy-drama series Succession as the HBO show claimed the highly coveted Best Drama Series trophy. Bagging four under the banner, the show beat out strong competitors like '1923,' 'The Crown,' 'The Diplomat,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The Morning Show.' The cast, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, received praise for their portrayal of the intricate family dynamics. Sarah Snook, who played Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, also won Best Actress in a TV Drama. Here is all you need to know about it!

Succession [IMDb]

  • Best Drama Series: Succession secured the top honor at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, triumphing over formidable competitors like '1923,' 'The Crown,' 'The Diplomat,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The Morning Show.' The series delves into the challenges faced by the Roy family within their global media empire, Waystar RoyCo.
  • Best Actress in a TV Drama: Sarah Snook, who portrayed Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in "Succession," earned recognition as the Best Actress in a TV Drama. Her exceptional performance contributed to the show's success and was acknowledged for its portrayal of intricate family dynamics.

Succession [IMDb]

  • Best Motion Picture Drama: "Oppenheimer" emerged victorious in the Best Motion Picture Drama category, adding to the night's accolades. The film's compelling narrative and execution garnered acclaim and recognition at the prestigious awards ceremony.
  • Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone shone in the category of Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in "Poor Things." The recognition further diversified the winners' list, showcasing the range of talent celebrated at the Golden Globe Awards.

