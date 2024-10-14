Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Trailer – Colin Firth Fights for Justice for His Daughter After Tragic Terrorist Attack

Colin Firth plays a helpless father on a quest to seek justice for his daughter, who tragically passed away after a terrorist attack, in the new Sky and Peacock original series. The show is based on the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack, which killed 259 people on board and 11 on the ground.

Firth portrays real-life campaigner Dr. Jim Swire, whose daughter died in the incident, considered one of the UK’s deadliest terrorist attacks. In the aftermath, Swire becomes an advocate for those affected by the tragedy. He embarks on a “relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family, and life but completely overturns his trust in the justice system,” according to the series' synopsis.

Throughout his pursuit of justice, Swire uncovers harsh truths about the world, forever altering his outlook on life. The trailer begins with Firth and Catherine McCormack — who plays Swire’s wife, Jane — saying goodbye to their daughter. Later, a phone call informing them of the Pan Am Flight 103 disaster devastates the Swire family.

“Why is there so much secrecy around this? Your government knew, they all knew,” the Bridget Jones actor shouts at an authority figure in the trailer. When McCormack’s character asks why he hasn’t stopped searching for answers since their daughter’s death, Firth’s Swire replies, “I will never stop until we know the answer to everything.”

The five-part series, co-produced by Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, and Sky Studios, will be directed by BAFTA winner Otto Bathurst, known for his work on Peaky Blinders and The Winter King. Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, executive producers on the show, released a statement elaborating on the project.

“The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 was one of the most devastating acts of terrorism, taking the lives of 270 innocent people, including both U.S. and U.K. citizens,” the statement said. As the spokesperson for the U.K. victims’ families, they have followed Dr. Jim Swire’s story for over three decades.

“It is consequential to now watch Colin Firth’s captivating performance as he depicts Jim’s life’s work on screen,” Neame and Marchant added. The story, centered on love and loss, will intricately explore the twisted political landscape of the time. It will highlight how an ordinary man “can take on governments and world leaders in pursuit of truth.”

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will premiere on January 2 on Sky Atlantic and the streaming platform NOW in the UK, and on Peacock in the U.S.