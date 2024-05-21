Akshay Kumar recalls colliding with RTO officer's bike in Bangkok; here's how this incident taught actor humility

The Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is renowned as one of the industry's finest talents. Praised not only for his acting prowess but also for his exemplary discipline, he is often hailed as a humble actor without airs. Recently, Akshay shared an incident from Bangkok that profoundly impacted him, teaching him the value of humility.

Akshay Kumar made a recent appearance on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's chat show, where he recounted an enlightening incident from his time in Bangkok, emphasizing the importance of humility.

Akshay Kumar reflects on accident with RTO officer's bike

Akshay Kumar recounted how his father recognized his lack of interest in studies and facilitated his relocation to Bangkok at a young age. He expressed his fondness for the country, reminiscing how, upon his arrival, he was greeted with respectful gestures, such as people bowing down with joined hands. The actor shared his appreciation for the polite adoption of Indian culture in Bangkok, finding it both heartwarming and beautiful.

Reflecting on an incident from his time in Bangkok, Akshay Kumar shared, "I remember an incident that taught me the significance of humility and bowing down. When you humble yourself, you gain the resilience to navigate through any challenge or obstacle. Once, while driving, I accidentally collided with the bike of an RTO officer while making a turn, causing both of us to fall. Scared, I immediately apologized, bowing to him. The officer assisted me in getting my bike and helmet up and calmly advised me to drive slowly and carefully." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar's latest appearance was in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in essential roles. Despite its release during the festive Eid season on April 10, 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

Next, Akshay Kumar will grace the screen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. Recently, he delighted fans with an update on their Rajasthan schedule completion. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of Jolly LLB 3 featuring co-star Arshad Warsi. The footage captured them riding bikes while covered in blood.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar says he is lucky to marry Twinkle Khanna: ‘Main to anpadh aadmi hu, wo dimaag wali hai’

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar says he is lucky to marry Twinkle Khanna: ‘Main to anpadh aadmi hu, wo dimaag wali hai’