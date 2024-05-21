In the world of music, collaborations between artists can be truly magical. One such enchanting collaboration happened recently between two big names in the music industry: Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

In the year 2024, both artists joined forces for not just one but two remarkable musical projects. Taylor Swift, known for her catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics, teamed up with Post Malone, the rapper with a unique style, for two major releases of the year.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone: The Secret Friendship Behind Their Musical Collaboration

What many fans didn't know is that Taylor and Post Malone were friends even before they worked together on music. They first met at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where they exchanged compliments about each other's work. Taylor admired Post Malone's song Better Now, while Post Malone couldn't stop praising Taylor's songwriting skills.

she complimented that, "Better Now' is so insane. I'm so jealous of that song, that hook".

In 2019, Taylor Swift and Post Malone bumped into each other once more at the American Music Awards. They were both up for the big title of Artist of the Year. Taylor ended up snagging the award, and as she made her way to the stage to accept it, she shared a hug with Post Malone. It was a sweet moment between two talented friends at a star-studded event.

Their friendship grew over the years, with Taylor even hanging out with Post Malone and his friends, including Travis Kelce, who happens to be Taylor's boyfriend.

Fans started speculating about a possible collaboration when Post Malone followed Taylor on TikTok in 2022. Their suspicions were confirmed when Taylor announced her new album and revealed the tracklist, which included the track Fortnight featuring Post Malone.

In a chat with Howard Stern back in 2023, Post Malone reminisced about that encounter and talked about how meaningful it was to receive praise from someone as accomplished as the 14-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift. He shared how much her kind words meant to him and how it made him feel pretty darn special.

Excitement soared among fans as Taylor teased the release of their collaboration during her Grammy Best Pop Vocal Album acceptance speech on February 4, 2024. Finally, the day arrived when the music video for their song Fortnight was released. The video, set in a mental institution, featured Taylor and Post Malone as lovers, paying tribute to a classic film.

Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Musical Bond: A Promise of Future Collaborations

Both Taylor and Post Malone expressed their gratitude for the collaboration and hinted at the possibility of more projects together in the future. Fans are eagerly awaiting what musical magic these two friends will create next.

The collaboration between Taylor Swift and Post Malone proves that friendship can indeed lead to musical masterpieces.

