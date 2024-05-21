With speculation going around about the Venom movie title, the latest news update from the Hollywood industry is that Sony Motions Pictures Group Chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed that the highly anticipated comic book movie will be the last one in the line.

The film producer and current chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Group also mentioned that the last Spider-Verse movie by Phil Lord and Chris Miller and the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film would be splendid. Further giving details, he also added plot details for the fifth installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which is currently under wraps, but set photos suggest it will follow Eddie Brock's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This movie cast consists of Tom Hardy, Juno Temple in the lead role, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo. Kelly Marcel, who wrote the scripts for the previous movies, will direct for the first time.

Additionally, the upcoming Karate Kid film will be important for fans, featuring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and a new young karate kid.

The recent update about the Venom third installment is that In the Cannes interview with Deadline, the film producer Rothman was found to discuss future franchise plans, confirming that Venom: The Last Dance will be the final film to feature Tom Hardy's as Eddie Brock. He also confirmed that the Venom3 will be huge and released in premium large formats and IMAX this Halloween season. The reason behind this can be that despite the four releases and attempts to connect with the Marvel Cinematic Univers, the franchise hasn't actually gained the same attraction as they were expecting.

Is Sony considering Spider-Man Universe after getting mixed reviews of Venom films?

The box-office stats reveal that the first two Venom movies made a lot of money despite getting mixed reviews for their inconsistent tones and poor storylines. However, to recover from this, Sony kept investing in Tom Hardy’s movies. Still, their main plan to create a whole Spider-Man universe without the protagonist Spider-Man didn’t really connect with the audiences, or the viewers didn’t take the interest they were expecting. On top of that, the negative reviews for Morbius and Madame Web might be why Sony is thinking more about changing the direction of their Spider-Man universe.

However, even if Tom Hardy’s time as Venom is over after the Venom: The Last Dance release, it strictly doesn’t indicate the end of the Sony-Spider-Man Universe. When looking at the positive end, it could also be a break to fix past mistakes. The plan may work like this: after Hardy’s movie, Kraven the Hunter, is released, and if it does well with critics, the studio may decide to keep the franchise going. As the news comes, producer Amy Pascal wants to make the Sinister Six movie, so for all the fans who are wrenching their heart, there’s a chance that Hardy could return in the future.

However, following the recent update on Venom: The Last Dance, a picture on social media reveals that the hat and shirt are given to the stunt team. The hat shows Venom’s face with green scratch marks, while the shirt has a 3, replacing the e in Venom, which grabbed the attention of the fans as it is also green. Comic fans are more likely to come up with the theory that Lasher might be the villain in the movie.

For the fans who are waiting eagerly to watch, Venom: The Last Dance will hit theatres in October 2024.

