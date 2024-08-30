Love Is Blind and Stacy Snyder is happily in love. On 29 August, Snyder announced that 'she's happy' while coming out as queer and debuting her new girlfriend on Instagram. Snyder, who starred in Season 5 of the popular Netflix dating show, posted an Instagram video of herself at a wine bar.

In the video, she can be seen sitting at a table while rumor pop up about her, ranging from she's single again to she's got a boyfriend and she's irrelevant. The video briefly blurs before Snyder's new girlfriend enters the frame and gives her a kiss on the lips, and then the text reads 'happy'. Snyder also wrote in the post's caption, "Surprise!" and included a rainbow emoji.

At that time, Snyder did not reveal her partner's name. However, she later shared a picture with her girlfriend on Instagram stories. According to her stories, Snyder's partner's name is Pame. Furthermore, Snyder posted a picture of the couple holding hands on a plane to her Instagram Story.

In 2023, Snyder rose to fame after making an appearance on the fifth season of Netflix's dating show Love Is Blind, in which participants fall in love and get engaged without knowing each other's looks and faces. Snyder fell in love with fellow influencer Izzy Zapata while filming the show, and he proposed to her in the pods.

However, things changed when Izzy admitted to Stacy that he had a poor credit score, even though she had previously informed him how essential having a stable financial situation was to her.

Izzy said he hired a financial expert before the wedding in an attempt to fix the relationship following an uncomfortable talk between the two. Early in 2024, Snyder moved on with Married at First Sight star Ryan Ignasiak, though it's unknown when and why they broke up.

