Barry Keoghan Has EPIC Reaction To Sabrina Carpenter’s Surprise Song Busy Woman; Check Out His Comment Here

Sabrina Carpenter is a star, and her boyfriend Barry Keoghan made sure to hype her up and acknowledge her great work! The singer announced a surprise track called Busy Woman, on August 29, to thank fans for showing love to her recently released Short n' Sweet album.

Keoghan took to the comment section on Instagram to boost her already superstar status, amidst tabloids speculating about the duo's potential breakup.

“Lets f---in go!! He wrote with a red lip emoji beneath it. while on his Instagram Stories, he revealed his favorite song from her new album. “[‘Bed Chem’ is] my fave just sayin m’darlin @sabrinacarpenter.”

The comment had about 10,000 likes and it came just 10 days after a source exclusively told PEOPLE on Aug. 19 that the relationship between Carpenter and Keoghan is “on and off.”

The duo initially sparked romance speculation in December 2023 when they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles three months after they met at Paris Fashion Week in September.

Keoghan was even featured in Sabrina's yet another hit music video called Please Please Please and In an interview with The Guardian, Sabrina revealed why she selected Barry to feature in her music video. She also disclosed her personal life which she seldom does.

Sabrina expressed working with Barry as “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had”. Besides, it was followed by “very honored and I got to work with” where he was referred to as “a great actor!”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Barry Keoghan also subtly responded to the breakup rumors by liking Carpenter’s latest Instagram post, which featured her kneeling in baby blue lingerie for the cover of her Short n’ Sweet Bonus Track LP.

While fans love the two together, it’s hard to tell if the rumors of their split are true. Despite all the sweet signs of Keoghan's exciting Carpenter, even fans are unsure and mostly believe the rumors aren’t true.

What are your thoughts? Do you think there’s a chance the pair might split up, or are they too hot not to stay together? Let us know!

ALSO READ: 'On And Off': Source Weighs In On Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan's Relationship Amid Split Rumors

Barry Keoghan Shows Support For Sabrina Carpenter By Liking Her Social Media Post Amid Their Breakup Rumors