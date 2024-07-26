Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll Drop Highly Anticipated John Denver-Inspired Track Lonely Road; Watch

New music collaboration pair alert!! Kelly Roll has released their new track, marking the culmination of an enduring journey. Wondering what we're talking about? Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, and country music star Jelly Roll have come together to create a new banger. After fine-tuning Lonely Road for two years, the anticipated track is finally here.

Lonely Road was released on Friday (July 26) and features an homage to John Denver’s 1971 tune Take Me Home, Country Roads. Referring to themselves as KellyRoll, MGK disclosed that they worked on the track for two years in eight different studios, across four different countries, and changed the key four times before finally dropping it for their fans.

More on the new track Lonely Road

MGK took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to tease his fans about the release of the track, writing, "Now starting route to Lonely Road. Estimated time of arrival is FRIDAY!" Fans of the rapper had all good things to say about him. One user wrote, "Does MGK even age?" to which another responded, "Yes, backward." Other users also praised his look for the video, describing it as a mix of black and blond, more like salt and pepper, making him look as handsome as ever.

Advertisement

The track features Jelly Roll and MGK in their most raw and authentic way, with Jelly and MGK draped in black suits attending a funeral. Another part shows Kelly getting arrested while Jelly Roll lays a kiss on his wife, Bunnie XO. It also features MGK's longtime on-and-off partner, Megan Fox, who is shown as pregnant in the song.

Both musicians have stepped out of their comfort genres. After nearly two decades on the hip-hop scene, Jelly Roll shifted to country music and found tremendous success. Meanwhile, MGK was clearly at the peak of his rap game when he dropped the pop-punk project Tickets to My Downfall in 2020. It’s no surprise the two have struck up a friendship.

ALSO READ: Did Eminem Settle His Longtime Beef With Limp Bizkit And MGK In New Album Track Guilty Conscience 2? Explored

Did you know Jelly Roll and MGK turned into friends instead of rivals at one point?

Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly may seem like a duo who struck a chord while blending genres for their upcoming track, but there was a time when the two were enemies.

Advertisement

“We were both just trying to sell 200 tickets to a bar on the Short North in Columbus, Ohio,” Jelly Roll told Taste of Country. “Hip-hop was competitive back then, so of course, we’d beef like two white rappers. ‘There’s only enough room for one white rapper at the time.’ But we’ve turned out to be really, really great friends.”

Meanwhile, at the time of drafting this news copy, the video had already hit over 2 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024: Stars Who Graced Red Carpet Ft Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll And Others