Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024: Stars Who Graced Red Carpet Ft Heidi Klum, Jelly Roll And Others

Despite life's twists and turns shaping everyone's stories, they wish to keep their inner child alive at heart—even celebrities! Just like how stars gathered for the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards, which honor all things movies, television, music, and sports that kids can vote for, hosted by the evergreen animated characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star for the first time.

What's more special about this awards show, you ask? Well, it's the only one where stars and even the audience get slimed. The tradition of sliming started in 2002 for the Nickelodeon-produced show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the secretly trademarked green slime is non-toxic, safe to ingest, and used for entertainment purposes only.

However, during the red carpet entry on July 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California, at the Pauley Pavilion, there was no slime, just attendees looking dashing and flashing their best smiles. See which stars made an appearance on the red carpet in no particular order below.

List of popular Hollywood stars who graced the red carpet

The 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards saw a notable number of known faces gracing the red carpet. Among the attendees were Henry Golding and his daughter Lyla Golding, Kenan Thompson, Jelly Roll, and Heidi Klum. The event also featured appearances by Tiffany Daniels, Kira Kosarin, Kel Mitchell, and Kylie Cantrall. Catherine Ashmore Bradley, Lexi DiBenedetto, Lony'e Perrine, and Jolie Jenkins were added to the star-studded lineup.

Other notable guests included rapper Paul Russell, Cole Walliser, and Deidre Behar, who wore a striking green dress for the occasion.

Furthermore, stars such as Jack Black took home the award for his role as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, followed by a magical medley performance by Australian native singer Kid LAROI.

List of Young Hollywood stars who graced the red carpet

Young Hollywood’s biggest stars looked amazing as they arrived at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet with smart and colorful outfits. Starting with Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo from The Thundermans, who dressed to impress in striking fits, Kosarin wore a fun hot pink jumpsuit while Griffo sported a cool red-and-black matching set.

Furthermore, Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, the voices behind SpongeBob and Patrick, showed up in yet another stylish fit. Walker Scobell, attending his first KCAs, looked dashing, while Brady Noon rocked yet another great fit.

Meanwhile, the cast of Erin & Aaron, including Jensen Gering, Ava Ro, Pyper Braun, and Luca Diaz, looked sweet. Kylie Cantrall, Cailey Fleming, and Iain Armitage also made stunning appearances, with Armitage opting for a casual look and McKenna Grace looking like a princess on the carpet, completing the lineup of sensational stars.

