Did Eminem Settle His Longtime Beef With Limp Bizkit And MGK In New Album Track Guilty Conscience 2? Explored

Eminem recently dropped his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which features a song titled Guilty Conscience 2. In it, he settles his feud with Limp Bizkit and MGK. This album marks the end of Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady, in metaphoric terms.

Based on an idea from his 1999 record, The Slim Shady LP, Guilty Conscience 2 serves as a conversation between Eminem and his alter ego, where different opinions are expressed regarding controversial subjects that have come up during the rapper’s career.

Slim Shady's age-old beef with Limp Bizkit

The Not Afraid rapper metaphorically shoots Slim Shady while also dissing other celebrities like Christopher Reeve, Ja Rule, MGK, Nick Cannon, Limp Bizkit, Will Smith, and Benzino, among others who he had attacked, counter-attacked, and "ripped" before. In the track Guilty Conscience 2, he sings:

"Christopher, MGK, Nick / And for Limp Bizkit and them / Midgets and Ben / 'Zino, in addition to him / Will Smith and to Canibus / If you're listening, this is the end / So to Jamar and Ja Rule and to all / My feuds including ma / I'm welcoming you to my / Last hoorah, I bid you goodbye."

In the early 2000s, Eminem even appeared in Limp Bizkit’s video for Break Stuff, but their relationship turned sour by 2001. Limp Bizkit was directly involved in one of Marshall’s feuds with rapper Everlast. His crew D12 presented the single Girls wherein they took shots at Limp Bizkit and Everlast. Em explained in an interview:

"The reason I dissed Limp Bizkit is because they’re little f***ing girls. The reason I dissed them is because when all the beef with Everlast was going on, right, they wanted to jump in the middle of it, they wanted to jump in it with me and take my side and they wanted to do a song with me. Everlast did a song dissing me, then I dissed him back, then he dissed me back again, so I was going to diss him back again one final time so I was telling them about it and they wanted to get on the song."

This enmity followed a feud with Everlast. At first, they were willing to join forces for a diss track against Everlast, though they pulled out due to DJ Lethal’s loyalty to his House of Pain colleague. Following DJ Lethal's comment about Everlast being able to beat Eminem on a television show caused Eminem to lash out and present his rebuttal.

Eminem's most recent beef with MGK

Their dispute began when Machine Gun Kelly made inappropriate comments about Eminem's then-underage daughter, Hailie. In 2012, a 22-year-old fan of Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly, took to Twitter to say how he found 16-year-old Hailie extremely attractive. Following this incident, MGK got banned from Shade 45, which is Marshall's radio station, significantly hampering the youngster's career, according to him.

MGK then went on to sneak diss Eminem in a Tech N9ne feature in 2018 where he said, "you just rap, you’re not God," which is a dig at the Rap God artist. However, as per Eminem in an interview, he only brought his pen to action after MGK continuously spoke about Hailie in press junkets. In the album Kamikaze, Shady blasted him in the track Not Alike, saying:

"But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun / And I’m talking to you but you already know who the fuck you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f**k don’t sneak-diss."

A daring MGK then responded to him with a full-blown diss track titled Rap Devil. However, a Killshot from Eminem, released on September 15, 2018, seemingly put an end to the dispute.

In Killshot, Eminem responded, "I say one call to Interscope and you're Swayze / Your reply got the crowd yelling, "Woo" / So before you die let's see who can out-petty who / With your corny lines (Slim you're old) / Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I'm 45 and I'm still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew / Now let's talk about somethin' I don't really do / Go in someone's daughter's mouth stealin' food."

Eminem continued with a fatal blow rapping, "It's your moment, this is it / As big as you're gonna get, so enjoy it / Had to give you a career to destroy it." They went back and forth in various interviews for a while, but Eminem's Guilty Conscience 2 seems to settle the score, not only with the names dropped but also with Gen Z who's reportedly adamant on cancelling Marshall. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has been pursuing a different musical genre (rock) since then.

