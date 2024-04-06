Who Is Rip Micheals? Know More About The Comedian As He Opens Up About His Heart Attack And How It Impacted His Marriage

Micheal is opening up about how his marriage to Veronica fell after his heart attack in November 2023. “My wife left me while I was in the hospital. I guess when it says, ’til death do us part,’ she is a go-getter. She doesn’t procrastinate. So, she was out,” Rip Micheals stated.

Who is Rip Micheals?

Michaels has contributed his humorous viewpoint on dating, social skills, and sex as a commentator on Centric’s According to Him + Her. He has been on several television shows, including MSG Network’s Cheapin’ it Real, Oxygen’s Living With Funny, and NBC’s Last Call With Carson Daly. Michaels has been featured on the Laugh Out Loud (LOL) network, Kevin Hart’s streaming comedy outlet.

During a recent episode of Angela’s Yee podcast Way Up, Rip Michelas revealed how he was on the verge of death with a nearly fatal heart attack last year; he became very close to his daughter from a previous marriage. He also revealed that his wife of two years, Veronica, had left him as he was recovering from his episode. He said he felt extremely terrible after Veronica left.

“I guess when it said I was in ICU, she was like, ‘I [will] see you later.’ So, she was out of there,” Rip mentioned. The host said, “It’s okay. Do you know what it does? It lets you know that certain people can’t handle things and certain people are supposed to be with you for certain parts of your life.” The comedian thought his life was over. “I thought it was over. It was really hard to cope. Doctors were visiting me non-stop,” referring to the time he was shifted to the CCU.

Advertisement

Rip says he is grateful for his friends, family, and all the people who called him during his recovery. “They prayed for me and my good health. They reminded me daily that I had to do more with this life.” He also talked about having visions during his time at the hospital. One of his visions was of him and Tupac Shakur smoking a joint during a show.

ALSO READ: What Is Nick Cannon's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out How Much The Star Pays In Child Support For His 12 Children

What’s next for Micheals?

Micheal recently returned with his show at the Apollo Theater in New York City while on the “transplant list.” He also expressed gratitude to the Mayo Clinic and the American Heart Association while urging people to care for themselves and surround themselves with only those who care for them.

Last year, following a heart attack, MTV’s Wild’ n Out star Rip Michaels had to postpone filming a comedy show. From a hospital bed in the critical care unit on Wednesday, the 41-year-old comic apologized to ticket buyers on Instagram. “I wanted to inform you that I cannot participate in the Apollo show. I’ll be delaying until later since I’m in the hospital,” he stated. “My heart since the attack is only functioning at 17 percent & I am currently in CCU with good ppl in the heart failure team,” Michaels continued in the caption.

Wishing the comedian well, his Wild’ n Out boss Nick Cannon left a remark on the site. “Take as much time as you need, and rest well, King. You are and always have been a titan and force of nature. Together, from the highest frequency of our spirits, we send you prayers and healing energy. I agree to support you, my brother, in getting well quickly. Sincere love for you!”

Michael became a cast member during the sixth season of Nick Cannon’s Wild’ n Out in 2014. Also available on Peacock and Tubi for streaming is his show Urban Eats & Treats. The episode follows Michael and his guests as they travel the nation for undiscovered treasures in the restaurant industry.

ALSO READ: Who is Matt Rife? Exploring the famous comedian's career as he signs ZenWTR as an official sponsor for his World Tour