Mandy Moore Announces Her Third Pregnancy With Husband Taylor Goldsmith; Teases 'Sometimes Life Imitates Art'

Mandy Moore, best known for her role as a mother of three on This Is Us, has some significant news. She is going to have three children of her own! She posted the happy news on Instagram, stating that life can be like art at times.

She and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, already have two boys, Gus and Oscar. In an interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna last October, Mandy talked about being a mom to two kids. She said it's been wild but she's still up for more kids. Now, it looks like she's getting her wish sooner than expected!

Like she does on TV, Mandy is preparing for a lot of excitement with the arrival of her new little one. Her admirers are ecstatic for her and eager to watch her family expand.

"My husband thinks I'm crazy," Moore remarked about becoming a mother again.

First son - August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith

Moore and Goldsmith had their first son, August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith, in February 2021. Moore said on Instagram that they picked the name August because they found out they were having a boy in that same month, which is also when Goldsmith was born.

She added that they always liked the name August and decided on it early. For Gus' first birthday, Moore threw him an outdoor party. She dressed him in a cream cable knit sweater to match her outfit and captioned the birthday photos on Instagram with words about making memories and enjoying love and cake.

In July 2023, Gus spontaneously started to get a rash all over his body. Moore said she took him to see many doctors, who concluded that Gus was suffering from a "viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome."

Once Moore got to know what parenting really involves, she found it quite tough. Even though she sometimes feels helpless, she's grateful to know that Gus just had an itchy skin condition.

Later in the year, Moore talked to People during the holidays about their family's plans. She mentioned that Gus was truly understanding what Christmas is all about now.

She claimed that this year was much more exciting because he understood Santa and everything, whereas the previous year he had only started to understand the concept of Christmas trees. Moore celebrated Gus' third birthday as well.

Moore posted some adorable pictures of Gus on Instagram, along with the popular song Feel You Around Me by NRBQ.

She stated that Gus amazes them in every way. She also said his smile brightens every room, his interest in the world develops by the day, and his passion for construction vehicles grows greater.

She also noted his gentle nature and affection for his family, particularly his brother, despite the fact that he occasionally smacks him with a random toy.

Second son - Oscar 'Ozzie' Bennett Goldsmith

Moore reported that her second son, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith, arrived in October 2022. She shared on Instagram that Ozzie was here, and Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a bit late but with much aplomb.

Moore described with delight that Ozzie's parents were thrilled that his birth went more cleanly and faster than that of his older sibling. They felt love flooding their hearts.

When Ozzie was two months old, Moore joked that he was always hungry, easily rolled over, a great traveler and sleeper, and enjoyed cuddling with everyone. She had to confess that Ozzie's charisma made her want to have another baby.

Moore provided an update on Ozzie a few months later. At six months old, he's starting to roll over, eat solid food, and crawl, she shared on Instagram. She said, "He's ready to explore."

She observed, for instance, how much Ozzie admires Gus, his older brother. Moore stated, 'He's totally engrossed in him.

Ozzie's first birthday was captured in sweet pictures that Moore posted online. She said she could not remember life before him. Moore declared her utter love for Ozzie and her excitement for all the journeys to come. These days, she keeps her kids close to her heart.

