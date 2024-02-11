Mandy Moore Opens Up About First Marriage At 24, Says It Took Her To An 'Isolated Place'

Mandy Moore is sharing about a tough period in her life. She's reflecting on marrying "very young" at 24. The ‘This Is Us’ star remembered marrying her ex, Ryan Adams, at 24, which she felt was a ‘very young’ age for her, and how harmful it was.

On the February 6 episode of the Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast, Mandy confessed, ‘I think it was rather a direct response to my own parents splitting up.’ ‘They had been together since they were 16 or something, and I was so heartbroken then. But I believed I found myself in a relationship with somebody, and I thought, ‘Oh, I can make a family with this person, for this person.’

The 39-year-old also said, “Now, when I look over the past, I can say it was not the right situation at all.”

The Dr. Death star mentioned it felt like the right time to marry and concentrate on this private, calm phase of life, but it made her feel hollow, empty, and isolated.

Mandy Moore opens up about her marriage to Ryan Adams: Contemplated Leaving Hollywood

The A Walk to Remember star started dating Adams, who was nine years older, in late 2007 and married in 2009. They were together for six years before divorcing in 2016. Their relationship greatly impacted Mandy Moore's life for a time. She even thought about leaving her budding Hollywood career when they got engaged in 2009.

When the divorce between the Chasing Liberty actress and the Grammy nominee was finalized, Moore requested financial support for both pets and herself from her estranged husband. According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Adams earned $151,000 per month at the time, while Moore reportedly earned significantly less. Their divorce was finalized in June 2016.

Mandy Moore reveals past experiences with Rocker in NY Times Exposé

Mandy previously discussed her relationship with a rocker. In a 2019 New York Times article, the "Candy" singer was one of seven women, including Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye, who shared experiences of manipulative and psychologically abusive behavior. Mandy mentioned that music was a means of control for him, which hindered her ability to make music for about ten years.

In response to this, Ryan and his lawyer initially denied the claims in the article, but in 2020, he publicly apologized, expressing regret for his past actions.

Mandy Moore reflects on finding love Again after divorce

Moore also looked back on how her life has changed since her first marriage ended, finding love with husband Taylor Goldsmith. They married in 2018 and welcomed sons August "Gus" Harrison, 2, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith, 15 months.

“it's strange because when I look back on that time, it feels like it happened to a completely different person because I'm in such a different place now. I'm married and have children," she said. "It's like, how did I ever go through that? How did I let myself be treated like that, or see myself in that way?”

Recalling the past, Moore expressed, "I feel like that's a completely different person, someone I don't even recognize," she explained on the podcast. "I can't relate to it at all. I can't even imagine being in that situation again."

But she recognizes the strength she gained from the experience. "I'm thankful for all the lessons it taught me and the path it led me on, ultimately bringing me to this amazing partner," she said. "I'm glad I dared to move forward because I don't know where I'd be if I stayed in that relationship."

