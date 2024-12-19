Mariah Carey Gives Autograph On Rihanna’s Chest In ‘Epic’ Moment At Final Christmas Tour Stop; WATCH

Rihanna probably received the best Christmas present of her life on Tuesday, December 17, when she managed to get Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, to sign her chest at her final tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“I need a signature,” Rihanna, 36, declared in a fan video captured by fans, which has since gone viral. “Who has a Sharpie?”

The Fenty Beauty founder took Carey’s microphone to exclaim, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all! This s*** is f—ing epic!”

Carey’s Barclays performance marked her return to the stage after coming down with the flu the previous week. She had canceled her December 11 concert in Pittsburgh just hours before she was due to take the stage at the PPG Paints Arena.

“Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much,” she informed fans via X.

The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer ended up canceling two more shows that were originally scheduled for Friday, December 13, and Sunday, December 15, in Newark, NJ, and Belmont Park, NY.

“Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news, but unfortunately, I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday. I’m really devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC,” the singer shared via X.

“Lambs, thank you for making my #Cristmastime so special. I’ve loved singing with you every night, and I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the last show of the tour,” she wrote on Instagram, confirming the last show of her Christmas tour would go on as planned.

Many familiar faces joined Carey on her tour, including her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

The twins joined their mom on stage at her December 9 show in Raleigh, presenting her with flowers to celebrate All I Want for Christmas Is You reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again.

Carey reflected on the special moment in an Instagram post, expressing that there was no better way to celebrate the enduring legacy of her fan-favorite song than being on stage with her kids and among fans.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Carey’s seminal holiday album Merry Christmas, which features the said song.

