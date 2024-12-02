'It's Something I Love': Mariah Carey Shares Her And Daughter Monroe's Delicious Christmas Tradition

It's not surprising that Mariah Carey, aka the Queen of Christmas, has a family tradition for the Holiday season. The It's A Wrap singer, who recently collaborated with SiriusXM's Holly this month, opened up about her Christmas tradition. "I like to cook during the holidays," she told the radio outlet.

"I make linguini with white clam sauce — my father's favorite recipe. I make it every year, and sometimes my daughter Monroe helps me make it," she added. The singer, who shares 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon, admitted that cooking is something she loves to do as a holiday tradition.

As part of her collaboration with SiriusXM, she'll be taking over the studio on Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 6 a.m. to midnight. The Christmas series titled Mariah Mondays will feature the singer "blending holiday classics with festive hits," as per the press release.

Fans can expect to hear hit songs like Kelly Clarkson's Underneath the Tree, Aretha Franklin's rendition of Winter Wonderland, and Stevie Wonder singing Someday at Christmas.

Carey will re-release her hit number All I Want for Christmas is You as per the annual tradition. Speaking to the outlet, she spoke about her plans for 2025 without giving away too much. Carey revealed that she'll be releasing new music next year, which she's excited about.

Advertisement

"There's things that have to do with my book and my scripted series," she teased. "So many things, but I don't want to go into it too far because then everyone's gonna say, 'Why did you tell us this, and it didn't happen?'" she added.

In 2020, Carey published her memoir The Meaning of Mariah, which became a New York Times bestseller that year. Moreover, a scripted series following her life has been in the works since 2017, as reported by Deadline.