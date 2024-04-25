Mark Estes Opens Up On ‘Serious’ Relationship With Kristin Cavallari And His ‘Sweet Chemistry’ With Her Kids

Mark Estes and Kristin Cavallari are deeply in love and aren't afraid to show it. Although they've only been dating for a few months, Cavallari is already considering taking their relationship to the next level by starting a family. Meanwhile, Estes, who is only 24, feels the same way, .In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Monday, April 15, Estes shared, "It's very serious. I'd say as serious as it gets."

Kristin Cavallari made headlines in February when she publicly confirmed her relationship with Mark Estes, who is 13 years younger than her. Despite online criticism about their age difference, Estes seems unbothered by the negative comments on social media

Cavallari said, "I don't pay much attention to that," he told Us Weekly, referring to the criticism. "People will always talk, no matter what you do. I just ignore it and focus on what makes me happy."

More about Mark Estes

According to his Instagram bio, Estes lives in Nashville, which is the same city that Cavallari resides in. On Instagram, Estes has posted pictures from his high school days, where he played football, ran track & field and also honed his skills in basketball.

In 2017, Estes announced that he was going to Montana State University to play football.

"I would like to announce that I am committing to Montana State, couldn’t of done it without the support of friends, family, and God. #gocatsgo #bobcatfootball," he captioned the post.

In 2021, he was listed on the roster for Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana.

In November of 2023, Estes also looked back on his time in football when he wrote an appreciation post about how much he loved the sport.

"What a ride. Thankful for the last 6 years of what this sport has brought me," he wrote alongside some pictures on him on the field at Montana Tech. "Thanks to all the coaches and brothers I met along the way."

Estes also appears to be an avid outdoorsman. On Instagram, Estes has posted a handful of photos of him posing with fish he'd caught.

"Damnnnnnnnnnnnn," a person wrote in one post featuring a large sailfish.

"Let’s go mark!!!" another wrote.

How did Kristin Cavallari meet Mark Estes?

On her podcast, Kristin Cavallari shared how she met Jeff Dye. She found him attractive on TikTok and sent his video to her best friend. They both thought he was hot. A few weeks later, she received a DM from the Montana Boyz Instagram account that said, "I love you." She thought it was fate.

When she asked who he was talking to, he said it was Mark. Cavallari was thrilled because Mark was her favorite. She'd arranged for the boy group to appear on her podcast. She was glad Estes had reached out on Instagram and that it had worked out well.

Kristin Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2020, and the exes share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.

