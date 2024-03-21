Megan Fox Reveals Why Machine Gun Kelly Was Worried About Her Poem Book; Here's What She Had To Say

Megan Fox is not sugarcoating it in her new book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous!

The Transformers actress explicitly talks about the rapper Machine Gun Kelly in her new book, and the latter is worried and scared of her savage poems. In a podcast, Fox explained why he feels so strongly about her book and its impact on their relationship. The two have been together on and off since 2020 and got engaged in 2022. But things have been rocky between them, and their relationship status is definitely “complicated.”

What was MGK's first reaction to her book?

The model-actress appeared on the infamous podcast Call Me Daddy, where she almost opened up about her personal and professional life.

But she definitely confirmed that her upcoming book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is "obviously about" Machine Gun Kelly. "'32-Year-Old Narcissist Attempts To Quantify His Crimes' is about him, and he knows it's about him. There are other ones, like 'Ghosts of Christmas Future,' obviously about him," said the actress.

She also discussed the singer and rapper's first reaction: "Obviously, he would have to be asked for his experience, but it was not easy, and I think he was really nervous and worried," she said.

"There is a lot of explicit content in the book, obviously, and there was some fear there. Also, I mean, some of [the poems] are about him and are savage," The Till Death alum continued.

Why was Machine Gun Kelly Concerned?

Although the rapper has talked about the "explicit things" his partner mentioned in her book, he is concerned. But Fox may have the answer!

She explained on the podcast that Kelly doesn't have control over the narrative this time like he did before: "I also didn't really write anything about him that he hasn't said about himself in his own music."

"However," she continued, "that doesn't make it any less sensitive for him to experience me writing about it because obviously he feels in control when he's telling his own story, or maybe he's able to hide behind the music a little bit."

Megan Fox talks about her relationship

The Holiday In The Sun actress also dropped subtle hints about her relationship on her podcast appearance. Fox very discretely mentioned her partner or ex-partner (we have lost track) and said, “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what.”

She continued, “I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

She also talked about their relationship, “What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.” She wants to keep her private life private, and we respect that!