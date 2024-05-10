Ridhi Dogra has carved a niche with her talent in the entertainment industry. The actress forayed into Bollywood and is also doing great with her OTT projects. Dogra started her journey with Television and respects the medium and flaunts her previous work on television with utmost excitement and grace. The actress recently shared her favorite memory from her TV show Savitri's days.

Ridhi Dogra recalls dancing to the Bengali version of a Kishore Kumar song

Ridhi Dogra's Savitri- Ek Prem Kahani was a modern take on the traditional story of Mahabharat's Satyavan and Savitri. It starred Yash Pandit and Krip Suri along with Ridhi Dogra. The Jawan actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the show wherein she is seen grooving to the Bangoli version of Kishore Kumar's song Yeh Shaam Mastani.

Ridhi wrote, "Goooood morning !!! #throwback #babyme #savitri #reminiscing I have longed to see this. One of my favorite memories of the show was prancing around to the Bengali version of ये शाम मस्तानी ♥️ आप भी सुनिए। A gem by a gem #kishorekumar

Take a look at Ridhi Dogra's post about Savitri- Ek Prem Kahani here:

More about Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra worked behind the lens in the entertainment industry before making it big as an actor. She also hosted several TV shows. Her performance as Priya in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? garnered her a lot of appreciation. She was seen in TV shows like Radha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayegi, Woh Apna Sa, Savitri: Ek Prem Kahani, Hindi Hai Hum, and Diya Aur Baati Hum among others.

She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. Her performances in digital projects like Asur and The Married Woman were appreciated. Her stint in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan also garnered her praises.

