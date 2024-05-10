WATCH: Jawan fame Ridhi Dogra's favorite memory from TV show Savitiri has a Kishore Kumar connection

Popular actress Ridhi Dogra took to social media to share a glimpse from her TV show Savitri. The actress shared that she would love dancing on a Kishore Kumar song.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on May 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM IST | 4.5K
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra (PC: Ridhi's Instagram)

Ridhi Dogra has carved a niche with her talent in the entertainment industry. The actress forayed into Bollywood and is also doing great with her OTT projects. Dogra started her journey with Television and respects the medium and flaunts her previous work on television with utmost excitement and grace. The actress recently shared her favorite memory from her TV show Savitri's days. 

Ridhi Dogra recalls dancing to the Bengali version of a Kishore Kumar song

Ridhi Dogra's Savitri- Ek Prem Kahani was a modern take on the traditional story of Mahabharat's Satyavan and Savitri. It starred Yash Pandit and Krip Suri along with Ridhi Dogra. The Jawan actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the show wherein she is seen grooving to the Bangoli version of Kishore Kumar's song Yeh Shaam Mastani. 

Ridhi wrote, "Goooood morning !!! #throwback #babyme #savitri #reminiscing I have longed to see this. One of my favorite memories of the show was prancing around to the Bengali version of ये शाम मस्तानी ♥️ आप भी सुनिए। A gem by a gem #kishorekumar
The show is now on @disneyplushotstar Ah!! Music, I love you !"

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Take a look at Ridhi Dogra's post about Savitri- Ek Prem Kahani here:

Advertisement


More about Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra worked behind the lens in the entertainment industry before making it big as an actor. She also hosted several TV shows. Her performance as Priya in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? garnered her a lot of appreciation. She was seen in TV shows like Radha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayegi, Woh Apna Sa, Savitri: Ek Prem Kahani, Hindi Hai Hum, and Diya Aur Baati Hum among others. 

She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. Her performances in digital projects like Asur and The Married Woman were appreciated. Her stint in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan also garnered her praises. 

ALSO READ: THIS Shah Rukh Khan starrer is Ridhi Dogra's favorite movie; can you guess the film's name?

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Credits: Ridhi Dogra's Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles