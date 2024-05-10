Sargun Mehta, a well-known actress, receives immense praise for her acting skills in the entertainment industry. Besides acting, she has successfully produced several hit shows, and Udaariyaan is one of them.

In a recent interview, Sargun shared how she selected Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was relatively new to the industry, for a role. Udaariyaan starred Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka and Ankit Gupta in the lead roles.

Sargun shares how she chose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for Udaariyaan

In a chat with Filmygyan, Sargun revealed that she stumbled upon something extraordinary while scouting for talent. She mentioned that she came across Priyanka's talent on social media. She recounted that this happened when her team was having difficulty finding the perfect fit for the lead role of Tejo in Udaariyaan.

Sargun Mehta said, “I kept looking at her face, and I thought it was such a relatable face. I went to her profile, and it was 6.30 am, and I messaged her from my profile to get in touch.”

She mentioned that by 7:30 am, Priyanka had replied and shared her number. Sargun immediately requested her team arrange an audition, and on the same day, Priyanka sent it over.

Recalling the audition, she said, “I saw her audition for hardly 16 seconds.”

Sargun forwarded the audition, where most people struggled. However, to her surprise, Priyanka nailed it perfectly, confirming Sargun's belief that she had found the actress she was looking for.

About Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan premiered on March 15th, 2021, on Colors, featuring Ankit Gupta alongside Priyanka. The cast also featured Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and more. After the show, Priyanka joined the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Currently, she's filming a project titled Dus June Ki Raat with Balaji Productions. Additionally, Priyanka appeared in B Praak’s music videos, Zohrajabeen with Randeep Hooda, and Kuch Itne Haseen with Ankit Gupta.

About Sargun Mehta

Speaking about her professional life, Sargun gained fame with her debut show, 12/24 Karol Bagh, in 2009. She then appeared in several other shows, such as Phulwa and Balika Vadhu, among others. Sargun and Ravi Dubey became a popular couple on the couple-based dance reality show Nach Baliye 5, receiving immense love for their chemistry.

She also produced shows like Udaariyaan and Junooniyat. Sargun has also starred in successful Punjabi music albums like Qismat, Laare, Titliaan, and more. Her recent music video, Ve Haaniyaan with Ravi Dubey, has been a huge hit as well.

