Gaurav Khanna, known for his lead role in Anupamaa, has become a household name already. Most recently, he shared a hilarious clip with his wife, Akanksha, in a collaborative post. Well, the actor never misses an opportunity to express admiration for his wife on social media and treats fans with their candid pictures. However, this time, their fun clip has left us in splits as they act to one of the trending audio clips.

Besides guaranteeing laughter with the hilarious clip, Gaurav and his wife wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Let us have a look!

Gaurav Khanna and his wife's fun video

The clip shared by Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha has the duo imitating the hilarious trend of ‘Just because.’ The Anupamaa actor cuts his wife short in the middle of a statement and mentions how using English words in conversations doesn't make anyone cool enough!

Dropping the video, Akanksha wrote, "This is literally wat it means to be married Roast 24/7. अक्षय तृतीय की हार्दिक शुभकामनाए (Happy Akshaya Tritiya)."

Look at the video here:

Fans' reaction

After the video surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions on the same. One of the users wrote, "Ahhhh.... Finally an #AkaRav reel after soooooo long." Another one remarked, "Thank you for this dose of laughter, guys!" A comment read, "Happy Akshay Tritiya to my most funny, cute and adorable couple AkaRav."

Is Gaurav Khanna exiting Anupamaa?

Lately, there have been rumors about Gaurav Khanna making an exit from Anupamaa. Clearing out the air, Rajan Shahi said that the character of Anuj holds significant importance in the daily soap and confirmed that the actor is not leaving the show. Further, Rajan even recalled how Khanna brought this news to his attention, which made them laugh out loud.

Apart from Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna is known for shows like Bhabhi, Kumkum—Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Santaan, Prem Ya Paheli, Tere Bin, and Gangaa. He bagged his first lead role in Meri Doli Tere Angana in 2007.

