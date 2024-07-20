Meryl Streep To Narrate Conservation Documentary Escape From Extinction Rewilding; Details Inside

Meryl Streep will lend her striking voice to narrate a conservation documentary!

Fans have heard the actress sing on-screen numerous times, but for the very first time, she will lend her voice as a narrator. The award-winning environment documentary Escape From Extinction will have a sequel focusing on a particular conservation method. Read the details below!

Meryl Streep will voice the sequel to the award-winning documentary

The Devil Wears Prada actress, who is also an environmentalist, is set to narrate the conservation documentary Escape From Extinction Rewilding. Directed and produced by Matthew Brady through MRB Productions, the doc will explore rewilding—a conservation approach involving the restoration of natural processes.

This approach is meant to increase biodiversity, reduce human impact on the ecosystem, and generate environmental balance. Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane and executive producer of the film, confirmed Streep’s participation in an interview with Variety.

“This documentary, featuring the powerful narration of Meryl Streep, not only brings the significance of rewilding to light but also highlights that you can’t protect what you don’t love, and you can’t love what you don’t know,” he told the outlet.

Streep’s contribution to nature and wildlife welfare

Apart from earning prestigious accolades for her acting career— including three Oscars, 32 Golden Globe nominations, and eight wins—the actress is known for her work in wildlife conservation.

Advertisement

The Little Women actress has not only been involved in numerous campaigns supporting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge but also supported organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). She rallied behind elephants, advocating a ban on using or possessing ivory and rhinoceros horns.

According to a statement release, Streep wishes to use this documentary to propel her long-standing support for conservation into stricter action while continuing to boast initiatives supporting biodiversity and endangered species protection.

Escape from Extinction Rewilding will be released in theaters on September 27, 2024