Met Gala 2025 Theme Revealed; Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky And More Celebrities Announced As Co-Chairs

We are thinking of May in October, and while it may not make sense to many, it will certainly resonate with fashion enthusiasts. Why are we thinking so far ahead, you may ask? Well, on Wednesday, October 9, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced the official theme of the 2025 Met Gala, along with the names of the personalities who will co-chair fashion’s most revered night.

The 2025 Met Gala theme will be Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which Vogue, via its official Instagram handle, said intends to examine “the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora.” The theme and the accompanying Costume Institute exhibition draw inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, according to Vogue.

As for the co-chairs of the fashion festival, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams will join Anna Wintour in leading the fashion parade on May 5, 2025. NBA star LeBron James will also serve as an honorary co-chair.

“They’re all men who aren’t afraid to take risks with their self-presentation,” said Andrew Bolton, Head Curator of the Costume Institute, about the chosen hosts. “They take advantage of classic forms, but they also remix them and break them down in really new ways.”

Regarding the dress code, while our regular fashion aficionados may know that the theme and the dress code of the Met Gala are not synonymous, here’s a breakdown for those who fell in love with fashion a bit late in life.

To better understand the distinction between the two terms, an example can be helpful. So here it is:

The theme for the Met Gala 2024 was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the dress was The Garden of Time, which led many attendees to wear ensembles pulled from the archives of their preferred fashion houses. Thankfully, not many got confused by the idea of a Disney princess-themed event.

Usually, the dress code isn’t revealed until much closer to the event, so we will likely have to wait a while for specifics on what the guests are expected to embody with their ensembles for the next edition.

The Met Gala, first organized and presided over by Anna Wintour in 1995, functions as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute and coincides with the opening of its annual fashion exhibition. With around 600 celebrities gracing the Met steps in New York each year, the guest list is generally kept tightly under wraps until the evening before the event. Past editions have seen stars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, and Kim Kardashian leave a mark with their meticulously curated ensembles.

