Michael Sheen’s Prince Andrew Series A Very Royal Scandal Gets Update; Details Inside

Another riveting entry in the anthology series is set to premiere on Prime Video: A Very Royal Scandal. The limited series will stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on September 19. It explores a critical moment in British journalism and features celebrated actors Michael Sheen and Ruth Wilson. Based on "the interview of the decade" that sent shockwaves around the world, this drama promises to be pure dynamite.

The series is based on the real 2019 interview between journalist Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew, in which he was grilled over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. According to the official synopsis, it is "One night. One hour. One interview that sent shockwaves around the globe." The storyline explores the weeks of tension leading up to the interview, the interview itself, and the long-term repercussions for everyone involved, whose lives were changed forever by the events.

Ruth Wilson plays Emily Maitlis, and Michael Sheen is cast as Prince Andrew. The ensemble also includes Alex Jennings as Sir Edward Young, Claire Rushbrook as Sarah Ferguson, Eanna Hardwicke as Stewart Maclean, and Joanna Scanlan as Amanda Thirsk. The actors portraying these real characters are highly accomplished.

This series was adapted by director Julian Jarrold and writer Jeremy Brock. Produced by Blueprint Television for Amazon MGM Studios, with Sony Pictures Television distributing it globally, the series features an executive production team including Karen Thrussell, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Diarmuid McKeown, Jeremy Brock, Julian Jarrold, and Emily Maitlis, with Josh Hyams involved as a producer.

Advertisement

A Very Royal Scandal is the latest addition to this anthology series, following the success of A Very English Scandal in 2018 with Hugh Grant and A Very British Scandal in 2021, which explored the sensational divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, portrayed by Paul Bettany and Claire Foy. This new chapter

ALSO READ: Top Royal Family Scandals Around the World, Excluding the British Monarchy; Find Out