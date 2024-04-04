What's Scoop Movie About? Inside Prince Andrew's 2019 Bombshell Interview; DEETS Inside

Gillian Anderson's upcoming movie Scoop sets the stage for a narrative that delves into what happened behind the scenes leading up to Prince Andrew's explosive 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

What is the Scoop movie about?

Five years ago, Prince Andrew played by Rufus Sewell in The Scoop had an explosive interview where he tried to explain his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. But it didn't go well, and he had to stop doing public work for the royal family.

This 2019 interview made Prince Andrew decide to step back from his public duties. But how did he end up in this situation? The movie tells us about the behind-the-scenes work by Sam McAlister, played by Billie Piper, who managed to get this important interview.

The movie will show what happened during Andrew's interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC Newsnight. It's based on a book written by Sam McAlister, who used to work on the show.

The interview raised a lot of questions. Why did Andrew agree to do it? How did he think it went so well when everyone else thought it was terrible? What kind of person is he? The movie's writer, Peter Moffat, says he found answers to these questions while making the film. It's a story about power, abuse, and the bravery of journalists.

The interview happened not long after Epstein died in jail. He was facing serious charges, and many believed he took his own life. The interview focused on Andrew's relationship with Epstein and allegations that he abused a girl named Virginia Giuffre when she was young. Andrew denied the allegations, saying he was with his children at a restaurant when it supposedly happened.

The interview got a lot of attention in 2019, and people didn't believe Andrew's answers. Later, he had to give up his royal duties because of it.

The film shows us how McAlister, Maitlis, and editor Esme Wren tracked the story and prepared for the interview. They faced challenges like dealing with Buckingham Palace, negotiating with Prince Andrew's team, and doing lots of research.

McAlister tells Tudum “The interview is so significant, but it’s 5% of the story, what we do is we take you on the journey to how this all began.”

Scoop gives a peek into the world of high-stakes news. It shows how two big institutions, Buckingham Palace and the BBC, clashed over this story. Director Philip Martin tells Netflix, “I want to put the audience inside the breathtaking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew — to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections,” Martin added, “It’s a film about power, privilege, and differing perspectives and how — whether in glittering palaces or high-tech newsrooms — we judge what’s true.”

For Billie Piper, being part of this movie was special. She was curious about how such a big interview happened. She wanted to know who was involved and how it all came together. She told Tudum, “It was something I cared about tremendously when you watch that interview, you think, ‘How did this get onto the screens? How was this signed off on? Who was part of this?’ Getting this close to a royal?"

She continued, "That level of exposure — don’t know that I’ll ever see anything like it again. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen an interview like it. And there are a number of incredible women behind this moment, and telling their story is a gift as an actor, to be honest.”

Is The Scoop based on the real-life events?

The movie is based on real events, using Sam McAlister's insider account as a primary source. Of course, some parts are dramatized. McAlister spent a long time building a relationship with Prince Andrew's team before getting the interview.

Recreating the interview for the movie was surreal for McAlister. She was there for both the real thing and the movie's version. Seeing the actors perform felt like reliving those moments.

The cast includes Billie Piper, Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Romola Garai, and Rufus Sewell. Gillian Anderson plays Emily Maitlis, and Piper says she did a fantastic job.

Scoop stands out because it focuses on the women behind the news. It's rare to see women in their 40s and 50s portrayed in such roles. The movie celebrates their hard work and dedication.

Scoop is slated for release on Netflix on April 5th.

