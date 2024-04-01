Mick Jagger Seen Grooving to Maroon 5; Check Out His Moves Here

Sir Michael Philip Jagger, aka Mick Jagger is an English singer and songwriter known for his dance moves! After being a part of songs like Paint It, Black and Gimme Shelter, the singer has taken Maroon 5’s song way too seriously. He ‘Got the Moves Like Jagger’ and is showcasing his moves on the song via Instagram. Why is the Rolling Stones founder member grooving to a Maroon 5 song? Find out.

Is Mick Jagger dancing to Moves Like Jagger?

ALSO READ: Did you know that Noor Alfallah dated Clint Eastwood, Mick Jagger before Al Pacino? Here’s her dating history

Yes. 80-year-old Mick feels the song was destined and created for him, but only 13-years after its initial release. This Maroon 5 hit still stands to be one of the legendary markers of the band. Mick took to his Instagram this week and danced to this song, It is a brief clip where the Angry singer is dancing to the song in public when a band started to play this 2011 classic hit. Mick was enjoying himself, and even went to the cameraperson, laughed and gave a dramatic effect. The singer captioned the post as, “Moves like who” and then credited a band named Splash for this “Moves Like Jagger” rendition. While the post was filled with comments, the one by Mick’s 24-year-old son Lucas stole everyone’s hearts. He commented, "Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis.” Other comments also included, "Imagine having Mick Jagger casually dancing in the crowd for your performance.” Fans also refer to him as a “legend” who is “unique” and would never have another.

Advertisement

Is Mick Jagger’s son Dev fond of dancing too?

Yes. In May 2023, Instagram saw how Jagger’s son from long time girlfriend Melanie Hamrick also had his moves to showcase. He was seen dancing to Imagine Dragons’ 2014 hit Warriors. But Deveraux, short Dev, is just a 7-year-old. Melanie Hamrick took to Instagram and felt proud to be his mother. As the singer loves spending time with his close ones, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: When is the new Rolling Stone Album coming out? All we know so far