Keith Richards Reminisces About Ex Anita Pallenberg in Her Upcoming Documentary

Keith Richards, the 70s rock star, is globally known for his exceptional skills. He is a singer, songwriter, and recording producer. He is also the original member of the Rolling Stones, famous for his relationship with rock legend Mick Jagger. Keith Richards is back in the news as his ex-wife Anita Pallenberg is set to release her documentary, which will include multiple aspects of her life. His documentary, which will include multiple aspects of his life. As per People, Richard was seen reminiscing about her in an official first clip.

Keith Richards reminisces about his relationship with ex-Anita Pallenberg in her documentary clip

The 60s and 70s rockstar Keith Richards often lives in the retro era, but he did try to keep up with his ex, Anita Pallenberg. In an exclusive first clip of Anita Pallenberg’s documentary acquired by People, Richard was seen reminiscing about their relationship.

According to People, in the exclusive first look of the trailer for Pallenberg’s documentary Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg, Richard was seen saying, "We're talking about a one-off here. Basically, I was trying to keep up with her most of the time, and most of the time it was fun." The famed guitarist is among those who can be heard against the backdrop of private home recordings, which provide a glimpse into his private life with the actress, who was his common-law wife and mother of three of his five children.

The trailer, however, includes news footage of their headline-making lifestyle, including a 1977 narcotics possession arrest in Toronto, Canada. In the clip, Richard said, "There was this sort of Bonnie and Clyde thing zooming off with cops in the trees." At one point, their son, Marlon Richards, recounted and said, "The police hauled her off to jail.” Then Richards added, "It was very, very dark," who, like his ex, dealt with substance misuse and addiction.

Meanwhile, Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg is a never-before-seen home movie and a montage of family photos that delve into actress Anita Pallenberg's relationship with the Rolling Stones, telling a bittersweet story of victory and loss. The documentary is set to release on May 3, 2024.

Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg’s relationship timeline

Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg shared a bond that lasted from the minute they met until she died. While they were close friends and co-parented their two children, the couple shared a spiritual connection that could not be denied. They looked to merge into one person, with Keith adopting many of Anita's mannerisms and extravagant clothing items on stage, establishing himself as one of rock's toughest lads.

The couple remained together throughout the 1970s and led a wild lifestyle. Keith and Anita have three children, despite never marrying. Their daughter Angela and son Marlon were born in 1972 and 1969, respectively. Their third child, a son called Tara, unfortunately passed away when he was only 2 months old due to SIDS.

