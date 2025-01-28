Miley Cyrus Tells Pamela Anderson She Is Not Ashamed of Her Past but Admits There's One Thing She'd Change

Miley Cyrus is looking back on her life and career, and she wouldn't change a thing. The 32-year-old Grammy-winning singer appeared in an interview with Pamela Anderson to talk about The Last Showgirl, in which Anderson stars, and for which Cyrus recorded Beautiful That Way on the soundtrack.

Cyrus expressed her life-long admiration for Anderson. She said as a child she would often declare to anyone who would listen that she wanted to be just like Anderson, right down to the tattoos and the signature blonde hair. She spoke about how she admired Anderson's transformation and how personal growth usually comes through detours one doesn't see coming.

The Flowers singer reflected, "I've had so many different pivots and evolutions and — one might say — detours within my path. But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are. Something that's more potent, something that's more real."

Cyrus stressed the importance of being her authentic self despite many challenges. Anderson, 57, concurred, stating she too had a past she wanted to leave behind, but came to realize she must carry the memories with her. She stressed that she would not allow anyone to make her ashamed of who she is, as everything in her life is part of who she has become.

Cyrus agreed, acknowledging that some of the previous fashion decisions were regrettable, but she would never change any of the experiences of her life.

She said, "Funnily enough when I look back, all the mistakes, anything I was unsure of or I didn't understand, I am so proud of every moment and now every stage of my life."

"I would not go back and change anything... except a couple things I was wearing," the Hannah Montana star concluded.

Pamela Anderson's The Last Showgirl for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination, is available in theatres everywhere.

