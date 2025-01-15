Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Six Years Age Gap With Her Boyfriend Maxx Morando: 'He Looks At Life Really Differently'

Miley Cyrus recently spoke candidly about the six-year age gap with her Gen Z boyfriend, Maxx Morando, to explain their compatibility.

The 31-year-old singer, talking to Harper's Bazaar, explained that the contrasting views between them, as formed by the differences in their respective generations, complement each other.

Cyrus began, "He looks at life really differently than I do." She mentioned how Maxx, 26, is very forward-thinking due to social media, stating how he would look up things on Reddit about raising their dog.

The Flowers singer said, "He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters. Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.’"

Romantically linked since late 2021, the couple met on a blind date earlier in the year. Miley hailed Maxx as creative and shared that they were already working on new music together. Cyrus said that she loves working with people she loves, Maxx being one of them. She also draws creative inspiration from her boyfriend.

Even with the age difference, The Climb singer drew attention to the similarities between the couple. The songstress added, "He’s very similar to me. We just don’t take life too seriously."

While her marriage to Liam Hemsworth dominated most headlines, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have managed to keep their relationship pretty low-key, keeping themselves indoors, playing music, and enjoying each other's company.

