Miley Cyrus' Family Dismisses Feud Rumors in Wake of Billy Ray 2024 Drama; Source Reveals

The Cyrus family is speaking out against reports that the family may be feuding. This is in the wake of Trace Cyrus’ open letter addressing fears of his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

A source with direct access to the family counters told People, "They got through the drama of 2024, and it's a new year. Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don't want to be this Cyrus family feud. This is not enjoyable for them."

The insider revealed that Billy Ray's children Miley, Noah, Braison, and their mother, Tish, are not interested in any public family dispute and have no intention of continuing any drama from the past year.

Billy Ray, 63, shares five children with his ex-wife, Tish, 57, whom he divorced in 2022—Trace, 35; Brandi, 37; Miley, 31; Braison, 30; and Noah, 25. He also has another son from an earlier marriage named Christopher, who is 32 years old.

Speculation over family tensions reignited after Billy Ray performed at the recent inauguration event of Donald Trump, which was marred by technical issues. Shortly after that, Trace posted a letter to the public where he expressed concern about his father's well-being and their relationship. However, sources say the timing of the letter should not be taken as an indication of conflict.

On January 24, Billy Ray announced a record, produced by Braison, which will be out this summer. Braison performed at the Grand Ole Opry this past July with his dad. He said he was excited about the album as it would tell Billy Ray's personal story through music.

"It’s an opportunity to tell my dad’s story through music, and I’m fortunate to be able to take it. Music, stories, and family are the most important things to my dad, so to bring the two together is a full-circle endeavor," Braison stated.

Billy Ray also expressed pride in working with his son, saying that music is an important part of their family.

Trace has also claimed that they are growing concerned about their father's health and emotional state, but Miley Cyrus has previously downplayed the notion of estrangement from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. In June, she spoke to David Letterman about her parents' sacrifices and said that public perception often misinterprets their family dynamics.

