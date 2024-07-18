Millie Bobby Brown And Husband Jake Bongiovi Plan To Host 'Second' Wedding Ceremony, Source Reveals

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, allegedly plan to host a second wedding ceremony. Recently, a source revealed that while Brown and Bongiovi secretly tied the knot this year in May, the couple is now supposedly planning another ceremony, which will be much grander and intends to make it a lavish and 'star-studded affair.' Read on further to know more details!

Are Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi planning to host a second wedding ceremony?

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have been together for nearly three years after they first sparked dating rumors in 2021. On May 24, 2024, the couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

At the time, The Sun reported that an insider dished that Jake Bongiovi's father, Jon Bon Jovi, and his mother, Dorothea, were in attendance along with Brown's parents. The source also noted, "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

A source recently told the outlet that the couple is reportedly planning a big, fancy wedding in September of this year, noting it will be a star-studded affair. The source added that Brown and Bongiovi initially wanted a "quiet" and "meaningful wedding" with just their family there. Now, for their second wedding, they're planning something "huge."

The source claimed, “People have already started booking their flights for the big day which, like their first, is going to be held in America," noting that they both have a long list of celebrity friends, including her Stranger Things co-stars and Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan. The source concluded, "They have all made the cut and will be flying out to the US in ­September to join Millie and Jake."

Millie Bobby Brown shares how Jake Bongiovi proposed to her

The Enola Holmes movie actress previously appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared how her now husband proposed to her for marriage. Millie Bobby Brown said she and Jake Bongiovi "bonded over diving" and even got their diving licenses together.

The actress added that Bongiovi invited her to go diving early one morning while they were on a trip, and there, “He gives me like a shell, and I, like, turn it over, and it’s a ring." She recalled that he put the ring on her finger, and as she was about to show him, it accidentally fell off and dropped quickly underwater.

Brown mentioned that her husband threw himself so deep to find the ring, noting, “It's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back, and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming sci-fi adventure film The Electric State, in which she portrays the character of Michelle, is reportedly set to be released on Netflix this year.