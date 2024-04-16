Jon Bon Jovi Shares His Thoughts On Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Marriage; Says They Will 'Grow Together'

Rockstar Jon Bon Jovi disclosed his thoughts about his to-be daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown and son Jake Bonjiovi’s marriage during his appearance in The Times UK interview.

Furthermore, the legendary singer spoke to the media outlet about the reason behind welcoming his son’s future wife, Millie Bobby Brown, into his family. He also talked about his wife, Dorothea Bonjiovi.

Jon Bon Jovi shares his thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s marriage

Rock band frontman Jon Bon Jovi spoke to The Times UK about his thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s marriage during his recent interview.

When the media outlet asked about his thoughts, the Livin’ On A Prayer singer, 62, said his son Jake Bongiovi's fiancée "works really hard" and elaborated on why he's ready to officially welcome her into the family.

“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year; she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," Bon Jovi said.

"I've gotten to know her in the last year; she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," Bon Jovi said.

"It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago, and I think, with the support of family around them, they're gonna be great together."

Jon Bon Jovi on relationship with his wife, Dorothea Hurley

Recently, Jon Bon Jovi talked about his relationship with his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, during his The Times UK interview.

"She sat next to me in history class,” he said of Dorothea in The Times UK. "We’re from the same place, we’re the same age, and she was with me when I had less than zero, so we went on the journey together."

According to People, Jon Bon Jovi fell in love with Dorothea Hurley (61) at a young age. The love birds met at Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey in 1980. They have four children and have been happily married for the past three decades.

Moreover, Bon Jovi and Dorothea took their own time to settle in love, whereas Brown and Jake appear to be moving in leaps and bounds. The elder couple eloped in Las Vegas back in 1989, at the peak of Bon Jovi's fame, nine years after they first met.

Meanwhile, in the younger generation of Bongiovis, Millie and Jake’s romantic relationship has been going strong for three years.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonjiovi’s anniversary

The ‘Stranger Things’ star celebrated her third dating anniversary with Jake in her Instagram stories last month, per E! News.

“Three years of bliss,” Brown wrote over a playful photo of the pair cuddling. “Love you best friend.”

In conclusion, Jake Bonjiovi and Millie Bobby Brown were engaged last year. The young couple are ahead of their beautiful wedding, which will take place later this year.

