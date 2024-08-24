Morning Show Actor Jon Hamm Reveals His Desire to Collaborate with Co-Star Jennifer Aniston in a Romantic Comedy: 'Wouldn’t Say No'

Jon Hamm has starred in several successful films throughout his career. Recently, the actor revealed that he would like to collaborate on a romantic comedy project with his The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston.

While Hamm has notably done a few rom-com movies, such as Kissing Jessica Stein, he explained why he is interested in starring in a potential film of this genre with Aniston. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Jon Hamm, who played Paul Marks, a tech billionaire and the love interest of Jennifer Aniston's character Alex Levy in The Morning Show, shared that he would not say 'no' if the opportunity came up to work alongside Aniston in a romantic comedy.

The actor told the publication about the potential project, expressing, "I have no idea what it would look like." He added that the film would need to be funny and that it allowed them both to do "what we both do very well, which is be charming and funny and compelling. I certainly wouldn’t say no to that."

Hamm also shared his thoughts on Aniston's successful collaborations with Adam Sandler in Netflix’s Murder Mystery and its sequel, describing them as enjoyable films.

He then pointed to Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Anyone but You as further proof that romantic comedies can still work. The Town actor said, "I’m glad to see that some of the [studios], streamers, and alternate folks are taking swings at the romantic comedy genre again because I feel like it is something that was overlooked for some time."

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Hamm praised his co-star Jennifer Aniston and her acting skills. Hamm told the outlet that her successful career is due to her remarkable talent, humor, and appeal, but most importantly, her "kindness."



The actor explained, "I think for being the No. 1 on the call sheet and the lead of the show, she’s a good leader." He further mentioned that those qualities make the show connect with people, noting that portraying a character like Alex Levy (Aniston), who is very accomplished, is both inspiring and enjoyable, and "it’s really fun to play opposite."

All three seasons of The Morning Show are available to stream on Apple TV+.