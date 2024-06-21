Jon Hamm Reveals He 'Didn't Look At Marriage As A Thing'; 'Just Knew' He Wanted To Be With Wife Osceola

Jon Hamm has discussed his views on the institution of marriage in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a few days ago. The 53-year-old actor said he had never had a good impression of marriage because his parents separated when he was young, explaining that his wife Anna Osceola, 36, was the first woman he ever married.

Thus, recalling his background, Hamm stated, "Obviously, my parents were not married long, so I don’t have a model to look at and go, 'Oh, this is how one finds happiness,'" he said. "I just knew at a certain point I wanted to be with this person. But when I proposed, I was terrified. I was like, 'What am I doing?'" However, at the start of the marriage, when he wanted to propose, he was frozen and actually doubted his decision.

Both Hamm and Osceola are actors and they first met on the set of an episode that she starred in that aired in 2015 as the last episode of the AMC series that featured Hamm. Their love life started off differently, but as time passed they got together and were also seen in 2020. PEOPLE then officially announced their engagement at the start of the year 2023, February precisely, and their fairytale-like wedding which took place on the 24th of June, 2023, at the Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California; the backdrop of the finale of the acclaimed television drama series, Mad Men.

Jon Hamm reflects on the proposal to Anna Osceola

In his interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Jon Hamm confessed that he was scared when he was ready to propose to the woman he loved, Anna Osceola. As for the proposal, Hamm said that he cannot really recall the emotions that ran through him but he does recall thinking, ‘This is really scary.’ To reference, ‘Well, it probably means it’s worthwhile.’ And my wedding day was perfect everybody that I love was there.

Spelling out the sentimentality of the day Hamm proclaimed, "It was so emotional, and it felt right. I was like, 'OK, I guess this is a thing." He added, "Again, it was like a reset, a reboot, a reframe, a reimagining, nine years later, almost to the day [of the Mad Men finale.] So, it’s been great."

The movie follows Hamm’s emotional state from an apprehensive groom to a man, who finds deep sense in the wedding day and the marriage itself, which shows transformation and the change in his outlook towards the union.

Jon Hamm talks marriage and future plans with Anna Osceola

Looking at the interview, Jon Hamm revealed that he and his fiancée Anna Osceola have no problem getting married and having kids even if he is already a year older. “"It’s not lost on me that I’m 53. I will be the old dad, but so it goes," he quipped. About it, he said ‘It could be a good thing. We’ll see.’

When asked what it was like to Spend the holidays with Osceola after they got married Jon Hamm said, “The best part of it is just being together. That's really it,” he said at the time. “And it's doubly nice that we're married now and that's fun, but hopefully that continues on and you start creating new traditions with your family and all of those things, and that's the best.”

The couple was clearly happy and excited to be married and to start building a life together during their interview which was conducted in December 2023.

The following statements of Hamm capture his satisfaction with Osceola’s relationship and the opportunities implying their future and children as well as fixed rituals.

