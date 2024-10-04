'My Actual Safety Is At Risk': Sydney Sweeney Claims Paparazzi Stalked Her And Forced Her To Pose In Bikini Before Leaving Home

Sydney Sweeney has revealed how the paparazzi have begun intruding into her life far too much. It was during a family visit to her new house in Florida when the photographers who visited her new home demanded Sweeney to come out wearing a bikini while yelling at her family.

In an interview with Glamour, the Anyone But You actress spoke about the disturbing incident where the paparazzi were trying to convince her to wear a bikini in exchange for leaving her family alone. Sweeney expressed annoyance that there were rumors she had made a call for the paparazzi herself.

Sweeney told the outlet, "They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone.'" The 27-year-old actress expressed safety concerns regarding her privacy being constantly breached. She went into detail to narrate how extreme the situation has gotten, with some paparazzi staying in kayaks outside her house.

The photos taken at that point bred other safety concerns, in the sense that her house is no longer secure. She said, "When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk."

For instance, she recalled hearing people shouting from boats, 'This is Sydney Sweeney’s house,' which made the area where her house was situated a stopover for those touring celebrity houses.

The Euphoria star further expressed frustration over social media users accusing her of calling the paps at her own home. She said, "Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard? Why would I ever want that?"

Sweeney, being an extremely private person, said she only has a handful of childhood friends and no industry contacts as such.

Meanwhile, looking back at her hardships, Sydney Sweeney shared all that she went through to make it in Hollywood. She spoke about the tough times when she was bullied at school, her parents getting into debt for her auditions, and their divorce later on. She is passionate about encouraging other people to be confident in their bodies and even joked about her grandparents saying that she has the ‘best’ breasts in Hollywood.

