Sydney Sweeney Takes On New Exciting Role Of Real-Life Figure In Her New Project; Here's What We Know About It So Far

Sydney Sweeney has been on a spree in terms of career for the past year and yet she has not taken a halt. She’s lately been engaged in various big-scale productions like the romantic comedy Anyone But You, emerging as Madame Web in the superhero genre and working behind the scenes as a producer in the horror movie Immaculate.

Now, she’s diving into a new venture that’s a first for her: portraying a real-life character. Another project that is coming up is causing quite some stir with these new updates being rolled off rather interestingly lately.

Sydney Sweeney’s next character is one of her more unique choices to date. Her next project will portray Christy Martin in a boxing biopic which will be her first experience in the sport of fighting. This new project aims to reveal not only her ability as an actress but also her passion for boxing. A recent status on the official page of Tona B. Dahlquist Casting mentions that the filming of the movie is planned for Charlotte, NC in September-November.

Dahlquist Casting is searching for background actors for the latest David Michôd film starring Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin. To begin with, some people may not be aware that Sydney has prior experience in the field of combat sports as she is known to have practiced martial arts and has some level of kickboxing. Yet Sweeney, increasingly a household name herself, isn’t banking on playing it safe. However, he remains open to new experiences at 26.

Sydney Sweeney got a breakthrough in increasing fame via Euphoria but had to leave behind her MMA practices. Even when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show she stated that due to her contract, she could not engage in some activities such as combat sports. But it seems that she will be able to do that on the set of the boxing biopic where she is expected to make use of the earned combat training.

Sweeney first demonstrated her fight prowess in a Marie Claire interview in June 2018 before her Euphoria stint. She also talked about practicing martial arts in an interview for the show called The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, where she revealed that her parents allowed her to try any activity she wanted. She started professional martial arts at the age of 14 competed at the age of 18 and even trained as Ronda Rousey's MMA coach.

