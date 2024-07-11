My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 9: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Adventures With Superman Season 2

Episode 8 of My Adventures With Superman Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, leaving many wondering if Lois’s last-ditch effort is enough to save Kent from Brainiac. In a preview for Episode 9, Lois seems to have lost all of her memories.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 is the sequel to the popular series based on DC Comics’s superhero. Season 1 of the show was released back in 2023 and Season 2 premiered in May 2024. The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

With Superman no longer in control, it will be exciting to follow how his friends manage to save him, for sometimes even superheroes need help. Here’s everything you need to know about the penultimate episode of the series.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Time

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 9 will be released on July 14, 2024. The episode will be titled Pierce the Heavens, Superman! Time zones in which the episode will vary, so here’s a look at some of them

9:00 pm (PT) - July 13, 2024

12:00 am (ET) - July 14, 2024

06:00 am (CET) - July 14, 2024

Where to Watch My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 9?

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 9 will be available on July 14, 2024, on Adult Swim. The episode will also be available on HBO Max, the next day. Do note that a subscription for these streaming platforms is required to watch the show.

Advertisement

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 9 Plot

In Episode 9, Jimmy Olsen and Kara try to save Metropolis from Brainiac’s invasion, while Lois Lane ends up on a different planet, with no recollection of how she got there. Worse, Lois does not even remember her name.

From what the title of the episode suggests, maybe Clark Kent will come flying from the sky and save the day. Plot details for the episode are not out as of writing. One thing is for sure, Lois does enter Clark’s mind, for she meets the parents of Kal-El.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

In Episode 8 of My Adventures With Superman Season 2, Brainiac manages to take over Superman’s mind using Black Mercy. Kent sees memories of a younger version of himself, living peacefully at Krypton.

Kara who understands what Brainiac’s true motives are, tries her best to fight him, but she is weak against the Super-Brainiac. Lois throws a Hail Mary and decides to use the Black Mercy on herself, hoping to save Clark Kent.

Advertisement

If Lois can get back her memories, she can bring Clark back to his senses. Without a doubt, the penultimate episode of My Adventures With Superman Season 2 will be worth watching.

ALSO READ: My Adventures With Superman Gets Renewed For Season 3 Alongside Other Series; All You Need To Know