‘My Beautiful Baby’: Paris Hilton Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute For Daughter London; SEE Here

Paris Hilton is celebrating her daughter London Marilyn’s milestone birthday. On Monday, November 11, the reality star took to social media to share a carousel of pictures of their happy moments. “One year ago today, an icon was born,” she captioned the post.

“My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed,” Hilton who shares daughter London with husband Carter Reum added to the caption. She further emphasized that her daughter was her 11:11 wishes come true.

Hilton mentioned that watching her daughter grow over the last year has been the “greatest blessing” and she can’t wait to make more “magical” memories they will continue to make in the coming years. She concluded her tribute with #BabyLondon.

The post included a clip of her infant daughter resting on a blanket during a vacation as the proud mother planted kisses on her hand. “Hey London, London is in London,” Hilton was heard saying in the video. Several other snaps included adorable pictures of baby London from their vacation. One featured the mother-daughter posing in matching pajamas.

They were joined by Reum and the couple’s eldest child Phoenix Barron in their vacation photos and clips from their private jet. On Sunday, November 10, Hilton shared pictures of her daughter’s Alice in Wonderland-themed birthday party. The antiques from the film include giant teacups, flowers, pink mushrooms, and statues of film characters. The entranceway was decorated with pink and green floral decorations.

The family of four also celebrated the spooky festival in style. Hilton was dressed as Britney Spears while her kids rocked Winnie the Pooh and Tigger costumes. On Thursday, November 7, the model celebrated her third anniversary with her husband and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. “Once upon a time, I found my Prince Charming, and every day since has been a dream come true,” she captioned the post.

She further expressed her gratitude for the fairytale life that they created which is filled with “laughter, adventure, and unconditional love.” She concluded her message with a sweet anniversary wish to her “rock,” best friend, and the greatest love of her life.