'As Scary As Talking About Marvel': Sydney Sweeney Shares Thoughts On 'Discussing' Euphoria Season 3

Sydney Sweeney discussed Euphoria season three and the increasing secretive nature of the HBO series during a podcast interview with Josh Horowitz at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, alongside discussing her new film Immaculate.

Sydney Sweeney briefly chatted with MTV’s Josh Horowitz about the upcoming third season of Euphoria, though she revealed that she couldn't say much about it.

"Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel," Sweeney joked, comparing it to the super secret comic book and film franchise. "I said one thing, and it went everywhere."

When Horowitz told Sweeney that fans are excited for the forthcoming season, she responded, "I’m excited too."

"I love Cassie. Cassie truly is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age," she continued. "And, of course, I wanna keep living her crazy [life]. I love it."

During a different conversation with Horowitz at SXSW earlier in March, Sweeney spoke about her nonstop slate over the past few months, revealing that she is soon heading back to set to shoot Euphoria after working on projects including Anyone But You, Madame Webb, Saturday Night Live and Immaculate, her new horror film.

“I always feel like I go home,” she said of returning to the show, which also stars Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow. “It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it.”

As for whether or not she’s seen a script for the latest season, Sweeney stated, “Maybe. I don’t know."

In another interview, when she was questioned about the dynamic on the show's set, whether there is a collaborative atmosphere or if she simply follows Sam Levinson's vision as the creator and writer, Sweeney replied, "It's a bit of both."

"I think that we've all lived with our characters for so long, so we have a bit more of an agency behind [them]," she continued. "We feel like maybe she'll say this, but it is truly just a collaboration the entire way."

As for what makes the Euphoria set different from others she has worked on, Sweeney said, "There's a lot of reasons that it's special. I mean, we're doing and playing characters that have meant so much to people, and it's the longest production that I've ever been on, because each season takes eight to 10 months to film."

"So I'm getting to be with this group of people for a longer amount of time than I'm used to, and actually build relationships and have almost a family in a way," she added. "Like Maude and I are best friends. She feels like my actual sister, and I'm so thankful to be able to have something like that in this industry."

More about Euphoria season 3

Euphoria, created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, who also created the controversial series The Idol on HBO, appears to be gearing up for filming its highly anticipated third season.

In an August interview with Elle, Levinson revealed that he envisioned Season 3 as a film noir and, through lead actress Zendaya and her character Rue, the show will "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

Colman Domingo, who spoke with Deadline after his Emmy win for his guest role in season 2, shared some insights. "It's an organism and [Levinson] wants it to keep shifting it in many ways and I think he's going to take some really big swings actually with season 3," the actor said. "He's someone who, once there's an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist, and he wants to make sure he's telling some really compelling storytelling. And just because we had some successes before with this season, he said, 'Let's not rely on that. Let's move forward. I'm going to go deeper with these characters. I'm going to really peel away the layers of them and just get to the human heart.'"

Euphoria will have numerous questions to address in the upcoming season following the season 2 finale showdown. Maddy gets her revenge by fighting Cassie during Lexi's play, but what happens next? All we see is Maddie giving her former best friend some much-needed advice. As for Cassie, she's left alone after being dumped by Nate, her friends, and even her family.

Season 3 might also provide an update on Rue and Jules' friendship. The friends-turned-lovers ended their romance when Jules told Rue's mother about her drug use. Although the pair briefly spoke at the end of Lexi's play, they have not fully reconciled as friends or lovers. However, this might be for the best, considering the money Rue owes Laurie.

