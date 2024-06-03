'My Heart is Pounding': Naomi Watts Excitedly Shares Photo Of Her Son Sasha As He Reunites With Her

Naomi Watts, 55 is one of the most brilliant and talented actresses in Hollywood. Her social media is also as interesting as her films. The actress, most of the time keeps her fans updated by posting on social media.

Recently, the King Kong actress took to her Instagram to post a casual pic of her son, Sasha with a cute caption written by her. Read ahead to learn more.

Naomi Watts shares a picture of Sasha

The Infinite Storm actress shared a picture of her son, on Instagram, to be more specific on the platform’s story. Watts seemingly captured the picture of her son’s back as he appeared to be candidly walking. The actress wrote, “He’s back. My heart is pounding.” and tagged Sasha in the story.

Watt’s son wore a black shirt with beige pants. He added white sneakers and complemented the look with a wristwatch. This is not the first time that Watts has shared a picture with Sasha.

Back in 2023, when he turned 16, the actress shared a heartfelt caption with wholesome pictures of her with her son. She captioned, “Happy 16th to my darling boy. I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you've become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress added that she is so lucky to be his mother and thanked him for letting Watts hold his hand sometimes. “Even though i know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!!,” she continued.

The actress shared Sasha along with his younger brother Kai, 15 with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber. The pair split in 2016 after being together since 2005.

More about Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s son Sasha

During an interview on Live With Kelly And Mark in April, it was revealed by the Ray Donovon star that his older son was in Vermont at that time. The actor added that his son attended this “terrific” school in Vermont named Mountain School where Sasha was taking care of the animals.

Liev continued the conversation by revealing that Sasha was “bummed out” as he was missing spending time with his step-sister, Hazel Bee, who the actor parents with Taylor Neisen.

The Omen star said that both his sons, Sasha and Kai are amazing and they love Hazel Bee. “It has been really great,” the actor added.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian's NSFW Confession in The Kardashians Season 5 Surpasses Her OnlyFans Feet Fiasco; Deets