What Is Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Daughter's Unique Nickname? Find Out

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a cute nickname for their teenage daughter Sunday. The famous couple recently revealed their youngest daughters, Faith and Sunday, to the public as they made their first red-carpet appearances with mom Kidman at a glamorous event this year.

The Oscar-winning actress was honored at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony in April. During her speech, Kidman made references to her daughters while addressing Sunday with a unique moniker that was little known about.

What is Sunday Rose’s unique nickname?

Nicole Kidman, 57, revealed her 15-year-old daughter Sunday’s adorable nickname during her acceptance speech on stage at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award ceremony that took place on April 27, 2024.

While raving about her two daughters, whom she shares with musician Keith Urban, 56, the Hollywood star referred to her elder teen as Sunny. She marked Faith Margaret, 13, and Sunny as “the loves” of her life and spoke about how it was their “first night” attending a public red-carpet event with her, per HELLO!

The reports claim close family friend and British actress Naomi Watts also refers to Sunday with her sweet family nickname.

The award ceremony turned out to be a little too special for the Kidman-Urban family. Besides their mom celebrating a career milestone as an award recipient, daughters Faith and Sunday officially stepped into the spotlight, with the latter’s new moniker revealed.

Sunday, who is to turn 16 next month, is prepping up for a career in the entertainment industry as she was spotted on many A-lister events alongside her mother Nicole Kidman. Until now, Kidman had kept her daughter away from the spotlight, raising them in the countryside with complete privacy.

Who is Sunday Rose?

Sunday Rose was born to parents Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on July 7, 2008. She was named after the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed, as suggested by father Urban, and also after the couple’s favorite day of the week, per People.

Much like the inspiration behind her name, Sunday has shown profound interest in music, acting, and filmmaking. The 15-year-old grew up in Tennessee and has picked up on the Southern accent along with their Australian heritage lingo. As the Eyes Wide Shut star once told sources, her kids are “hybrids.”

Sunday might have won the gene lottery, not only with her parents’ drop-dead looks but also their professional music and acting talents. Though the teenager has not officially chosen a lane, not that she has to, Sunday preserves passion for both fields of music and acting.

Growing up, Sunday was “incessantly” interested in singing since the age of 2, her mother revealed in 2010. The actress listed the songs her daughter was most fond of like The ABC Song, Twinkle, Twinkle, Traffic Light and So Long.

Parents Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are super supportive of their elder daughter’s diverse list of hobbies and interests. "I'm raising a little girl that's showing an interest in directing right now," the BAFTA winner said during a TIME 100 interview in 2018.

Four-time Grammy winner Urban once boasted about her daughter being cast in a school play, which was also her first acting gig.

According to People, Sunday and Faith were cast as extras in HBO’s Big Little Lies starring Kidman and also voiced baby birds in Angry Birds 2.

