‘My Life Was Changing’: Daniel Kaluuya Recalls Meeting Black Panther Co-Star Chadwick Boseman and How Late Actor Helped Him

Daniel Kaluuya had nothing but praise when he talked about Chadwick Boseman. The two actors met on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Panther and quickly developed a strong bond, akin to that of brothers. Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival at Soho’s Picturehouse Central, Kaluuya fondly recalled the significant moment when he first met Boseman.

“I remember we had a dinner, and I sat opposite him. He could see my life was changing, and I didn’t know,” the actor from the highly acclaimed movie Get Out recalled.

Kaluuya recalled how Chadwick Boseman had offered guidance during a press run, mentioning that he didn’t have a publicist.

“I didn’t have to ask. And I didn’t know how to ask,” added the star whose statue was revealed in London.

Sharing that Chadwick Boseman had “big bro-ed” him, Daniel Kaluuya also remembered how Boseman gave a speech when his 2017 film with Jordan Peele was released.

“it was so poignant,” Kaluuya remembered.

Daniel Kaluuya spoke about Chadwick Boseman's leadership on the set of their Marvel Studios movie, emphasizing the challenges Boseman faced while performing stunts in the Black Panther superhero suit, especially in hot weather. Boseman's dedication to the role was evident as he tackled physically demanding tasks.

In addition, Boseman, who impressed us with his performances in movies such as Message from the King and Da 5 Blood, was battling cancer. All of this impressed Daniel Kaluuya, who recently stated that the late actor gave everything to a role.

The Queen & Slim star, also called Boseman, was a man who nobly led his characters and always brought people around him together. While praising the qualities of Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya went on to add that he was a person who had time for everyone.

For the unversed, Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer back in the year 2020. The actor was only 43.

Daniel Kaluuya received a statue in London for his role in Get Out, placed alongside statues of iconic characters like Batman and Bugs Bunny.

