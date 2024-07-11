Deleted Scene: Get Out Alternate Ending That Didn't Make It To Final Cut Of Jordan Peele's 2017 Hit

Get Out made all of us question a lot of things. While the movie did bring a great cast and an unforgettable storyline, it also marked Jordan Peele’s directorial debut. However, if the film grabbed your attention, you would definitely still feel traumatic to learn about its deleted scene and previously planned alternate endings.

Yes, you read that right! The 2017 movie had two alternate endings, however, none of them made it to the screens. While the whole tour around the Armitage family happens to be something that is totally irrevocable, its alternate endings are even darker.

Get Out alternate ending

If you remember the ending that we all watched, the protagonist of the movie, Chris played by Daniel Kaluuya escapes the terrible fate by killing the antagonist, Allison Williams’ Rose. The film’s alternate endings, one of which also happens to be its deleted scene had something not so satisfying.

In the deleted scene of Get Out, it is shown that Chris is captured by two police, while he is blood-soaked. Further, he is shown locked up in prison where his friend Rod visits him. With a lot to prove that he was the one behind the killing of the Armitage family, a rich white household, Chris is even shown to not be able to recall the key details of the incident because of Missy’s hypnosis.

All of this leads to him being resigned in the deleted scene. He also asks Rod not to try to help him, while living with the fact that had stopped the Armitage’s brutal operation that had been taking place even before his introduction to the family.

The second alternate ending, however, is even more darker. While it was not filmed, it had been written by the director, Jordan Peele. Here, the ending begins a couple of months later, when Rod, while trying to search for Chris enters into a gated community. He somehow finds Chris.

However, he sees his friend staring long into his own reflection in a window.

When Rod calls his name, Chris was meant to state, "I assure you, I don't know who you're talking about."

Eventually, the audience would figure out that Chris has met the same fate as Andre. He would be recaptured and undergo a transplant, meaning that he is now trapped in The Sunken Place.

About Get Out

Get Out which was Jordan Peele’s directorial debut earned him a lot of appreciation. While the director has an utter taste of horror flick, the movie also came from Bloomhouse.

Here Chris, who is a young African-American male is shown to fall in love with a white girl named Rose. When he first visits her parents for the weekend, he soon uncovers a lot of unusual and uneasy truths.

Get Out is available on Netflix.

