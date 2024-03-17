NAACP Image Awards 2024: Quinta Brunson Wins Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series For Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson is one of the most brilliant comedic minds in the entertainment industry. For her lead role as the loveable educator Janine Teagues in the comedy Abbott Elementary, the acclaimed actor and writer took home the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards ceremony, held Saturday night, March 16 in Los Angeles.

Quinta Brunson wins Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, currently in its third season, is beloved by critics and fans alike for its vivid depiction of the everyday ups and downs of a fictitious elementary based in Quinta Brunson’s hometown of Philadelphia. In her acceptance speech, Brunson thanked the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary and all the fans who tune in weekly for big laughs.

“I lost both my earrings. so if anybody sees my earrings they’re just little dangly things that cost a lot of money. So if you guys see them..,” Brunson said as the crowd laughed in response.

“It's such an honor. I love coming to the ceremony and getting to see all of my friends and all the people that I don't get to see on a daily basis while we're working. I’m just extremely honored yet again,” she continued.

Advertisement

She further added, “I'm very proud of the work I get to do an ‘Abbott’ and I'm very proud of my cast. Let me also say thank you to the NAACP for awarding ‘Abbott’ Best Comedy. We really appreciate it."

Brunson originally garnered fans online by posting comedic videos to her Instagram in 2014. In particular, her Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date series went viral and grew her digital fan base. She then worked as a video producer for BuzzFeed Video after first freelancing for the company. Her videos primarily focused on problems experienced by twenty-somethings.

In 2016, Brunson sold two web series as a development partner with BuzzFeed Motion Pictures: one scripted comedy called Broke for Youtube Red, which she wrote, produced, and starred in; the second, Up for Adoption, was produced by Verizon's go90 video platform, which she also starred in. Brunson's performance in Broke was nominated for Best Acting in a Comedy at the Streamy Awards in 2017.

In August 2022, Brunson signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, the co-production studio of her show, Abbott Elementary. Brunson has a guest-starring role on the Party Down revival series. In 2023, she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

In 2024, Brunson won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary. This win made her only the second Black actress to win in this category after Isabel Sanford, who won in 1981 for her role as Louise Jefferson on The Jeffersons.

A brief about the series, Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is an American mockumentary sitcom television series created by Quinta Brunson for ABC. It stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, a perpetually optimistic second-grade teacher at the underfunded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. The ensemble cast includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The series premiered on December 7, 2021, and was met with critical acclaim and strong viewership numbers on Hulu and other delayed viewing methods. The show has been nominated for 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning four including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Brunson.

Abbott Elementary has also won three Golden Globe Awards, with acting wins for Brunson and Williams and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2023. In January 2023, the series was renewed for a third season consisting of 14 episodes, which premiered on February 7, 2024, with a two-episode premiere. Three days after the third season premiere, it was also renewed for a fourth season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Quinta Brunson Starrer Abbott Elementary Renewed For Fourth Season? Fans Buzzing With Excitement