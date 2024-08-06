Naomi Watts Heartfelt Pic of Son Sasha Embracing Beloved Pooch; See HERE

Naomi Watts is all about family time! On Instagram Stories, the 55-year-old actress shared a heartwarming photo of her son, Sasha, cuddling their dog. Naomi and her ex, Liev Schreiber, share custody of Sasha and Kai, 15. Last week, Naomi celebrated Sasha's 17th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, praising his "heart of gold." Schreiber joined in with a red carpet snap. Both parents are over the moon about their son's big day!

The actress shared a sweet snap of her 17-year-old son Sasha cuddling her dog on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. A black-and-white photo shows the teen cradling the dog close to his chest as he looks away from the camera.

Watts wrote, "He's home." with the image. She shares children Sasha and Kai, 15, with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber, who also has a daughter Hazel, 11 months old, with his wife Taylor Neisen.

Her son, who turned 17 last week, was honored with a tribute last week. During that time, she posted two photos on Instagram of him in formal wear from her wedding to Billy Crudup, one of which showed the mother-and-son pair together.

"Happy Birthday to my darling Sasha—you have a heart of gold. I'm so very proud of you. 17 years ago, you shot into the world with your arms reaching for the sky." Watts wrote in the caption. As she continued, "You are a force, yet you have the gentlest heart. I'm grateful to be your mother. I love you. Keep reaching for the stars."

Advertisement

He also shared a red carpet picture of himself and his son on Instagram with a simple message: "Happy Birthday, Handsome!" On the actor's post, Watts commented, "17!! How did it go so fast?! Happy happy birthday, dearest sash."

In April, Schreiber told Live With Kelly and Mark that Sasha studies at The Mountain School in Vermont, "where he takes care of animals." In celebration of her son's return home, Watts shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of him walking ahead of her on what appeared to be a New York City sidewalk with the caption, "He's back. My heart is pounding."

ALSO READ: 'He's Home': Naomi Watts Posts a Sweet Snap of Her Son Cuddling Their Dog