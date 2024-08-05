'He's Home': Naomi Watts Posts a Sweet Snap of Her Son Cuddling Their Dog

Naomi Watts was recently seen beaming with joy on June 1st as she finally reunited with her son, Sasha. The 55-year-old actress shared a heart-melting photo on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “He’s back. My heart is pounding.”

The photo showed Sasha, her sixteen-year-old son with ex-spouse Liev Schreiber, walking together on New York City sidewalks. Sasha was all smiles in a black shirt, cream pants, and white sneakers, blending perfectly with the beautiful city, while his mom was equally thrilled to have him home.

In April, Liev Schreiber shared on Live with Kelly and Mark that his son Sasha was attending The Mountain School in Vermont. During the interview, Liev mentioned that Sasha was feeling a bit sad about not being able to spend time with his baby sister, Hazel Bee, who is 9 months old.

"I just talked to Sasha, who's at this terrific school in Vermont called The Mountain School, where he's taking care of animals. He told me he's bummed out because he’s missing being with her," Liev said, referring to Hazel Bee, whom he shares with wife Taylor Neisen.

Liev also spoke warmly about Sasha and his other son, Kai, noting that they have been great with the new baby. "They’re amazing. Sasha and Kai, you know them. They love her. It’s been great," he added.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber,, who filed for divorce in 2016 after 11 years of marriage, remain on good terms and have successfully developed a cooperative co-parenting relationship. During a 2019 interview with Net-a-Porter, Watts expressed pride in their ability to support each other despite their messy split.

"We’re doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Watts told Net-a-Porter in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other, and we’re committed to that.”

In July 2023, Watts celebrated Sasha’s 16th birthday with a heartfelt message and a series of photos on Instagram. She posted a carousel of images and commented on how quickly he had grown.

"Happy 16th to my darling boy. I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you’ve become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor, and kind, compassionate soul,” she wrote in the caption.

Watts praised Sasha’s wonderful spirit, humor, and compassion and expressed her gratitude for having him as her son. She also mentioned how she cherishes the moments when he still lets her hold his hand, even if it’s only out of habit.

“So lucky I get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes, even though I know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!! Happy birthday to @sashapeteschreiber,” she added.

